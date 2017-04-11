Where to Go for Easter Brunch This Weekend

EXPAND The shrimp station Courtesy Chaya

There are some pretty good Easter brunch options this year. Even (or perhaps especially) if you're not religious, this is a holiday you can get down with. Even if you don't like ham!

Chaya DTLA

This is quite the seafood buffet. There is apparently no limit (who wants to test that?) to the oysters, crab and sushi diners can load onto their plates. Prime rib also will be offered, and servers will be roaming about, topping off everyone's Champagne glasses.

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $55 adults, $20 children 10 and under.

Cafe Birdie

Here's a totally different vibe: a neighborhood-y spot serving a couple of Easter-themed specials in addition to the regular menu. Deviled eggs with Dungeness crab and bacon sounds especially good, as does "green eggs and ham" with peas and green garlic. The restaurant will be serving a special Easter dinner later in the day, too.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Prices à la carte.

The Pikey

It's fun to go British for these Western religious holidays, so the Pikey makes a lot of sense. There are bottomless bloody marys and mimosas, to start. The food to go with the booze? Hot cross buns, lamb hash with poached eggs and grilled chilies, and smoked ham with caramelized pineapple and fried eggs. Sounds like one of those famous all-in British breakfasts.

10:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Prices à la carte.

Tres at SLS Beverly Hills

Here's another huge and outrageous spread of delights inspired by Easter classics.There's a carving station, a smoked salmon station and a separate seafood station, and a table full of cute little pastel desserts. Plus all the carby sides your heart desires.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. $75 adults, $35 children Option to add an additional entree for $14 and a welcome cocktail for $10.

EXPAND Cake pops Courtesy Clifton's

Clifton's

Clifton's does a really excellent job with pastry decorating. The complex's lead cake decorator, Mae-Lan Mejia, has gone on an Easter bender, creating cakes made to look like Easter baskets filled with eggs and cake pops and cupcakes decorated like chicks, bunnies, beehives and carrot fields. You can take a bunch home, or eat a bunch right there in the cafeteria. The restaurant will offer savory Easter specials, too, like deviled eggs with candied bacon and chervil and Easter pie with smoked ham, ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella.

Prices a la carte.

Craft Los Angeles

This three-course brunch sounds excellent, especially since it includes an entire course of assorted sweet and savory pastries made by pastry chef Shannon Swindle and his team. Second-course offerings for the table include smoked pork belly with pea tendrils and sugar snap peas and polenta with a tomatillo relish. To follow, guests can select from individually plated main entree offerings such as barbecued duck hash, flatiron steak with fried eggs and piquillo peppers and short rib ravioli with green garlic.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. $60 per person.

