$2 Belcampo Fast Burgers This Friday in Beverly Grove

EXPAND Belcampo Meat Co.'s Fast Burger T. Nguyen

The Belcampo Fast Burger is a bit of an obsession for some among us. When it launched at Belcampo's Grand Central Market lunch counter a few years back, we published a gushing story about its greatness. Writer Tien Nguyen had this to say:



The Fast Burger is essentially your ideal burger stand or drive-through burger: a 3-ounce patty made with grass-fed beef, melted house-made American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thin slices of onions. That's it. It's simple. It's terrific.

Back then it was available at only one location and it was only $5. Now you can buy it in all three of Belcampo's L.A. locations, and it costs $6.50. But this Friday in one of those locations, it'll cost a whole lot less. The Beverly Grove outpost of Belcampo on West Third Street is celebrating its two-year anniversary on Friday, Aug. 11, with $2 Fast Burgers from 2 p.m. until close — or until they sell out, which is very likely.

Happy birthday to them, and happy burger-ing to you.

Belcampo, 8053 W. Third St., Beverly Grove; (323) 937-0170, belcampo.com.

