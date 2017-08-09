menu

$2 Belcampo Fast Burgers This Friday in Beverly Grove

$1 Oysters in Los Angeles Every Day of the Week


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

$2 Belcampo Fast Burgers This Friday in Beverly Grove

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 1 p.m.
By Besha Rodell
Belcampo Meat Co.'s Fast BurgerEXPAND
Belcampo Meat Co.'s Fast Burger
T. Nguyen
A A

The Belcampo Fast Burger is a bit of an obsession for some among us. When it launched at Belcampo's Grand Central Market lunch counter a few years back, we published a gushing story about its greatness. Writer Tien Nguyen had this to say:

The Fast Burger is essentially your ideal burger stand or drive-through burger: a 3-ounce patty made with grass-fed beef, melted house-made American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thin slices of onions. That's it. It's simple. It's terrific.

Back then it was available at only one location and it was only $5. Now you can buy it in all three of Belcampo's L.A. locations, and it costs $6.50. But this Friday in one of those locations, it'll cost a whole lot less. The Beverly Grove outpost of Belcampo on West Third Street is celebrating its two-year anniversary on Friday, Aug. 11, with $2 Fast Burgers from 2 p.m. until close — or until they sell out, which is very likely.

Happy birthday to them, and happy burger-ing to you.

Belcampo, 8053 W. Third St., Beverly Grove; (323) 937-0170, belcampo.com.

Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell is L.A. Weekly's Australian-born, New York-bred, Southern-fried, James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic. She likes tacos. And whiskey.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >