This Spring-Inspired Cocktail Is Buzzworthy

’Tis the season, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! OK, in case you think I’ve lost the plot, think again. You see, except for an occasional dalliance with autumn, my bae is spring. You can keep your happy holidays and sizzling summers — my favorite of all the seasons is barging in on us right now with hailstorms, tempestuous gales and below-60-degree temps (oh SoCal!).

I love, love, love weather when it is at its most passionate. Watching new life sprout from the chilly dark depths of the earth as it makes its journey up to the sky to worship the sun is my idea of a raging good time! And to my landlord’s disgust, I allow said life to take over my front yard, jewel-like buds popping out from every nook and cranny.

The only caveat is that with all this glory comes that uninvited guest, pollen. Oodles of it being whipped around in the bullying gusts of wind, wending its way most definitely not into my heart! I, like many other residents of this fair and usually temperate county, have been waking up of late with sniffles, watery eyes and an incredibly itchy schnoz. Our highly functioning immune systems are working overtime to rid us of those ghastly marauding symptoms.