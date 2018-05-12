Give Peas a Chance With Salad Bowljito

To many people, the quintessential summer cocktail is the mojito. To me it brings back memories of the NYC blackout in August 2003, when I was unable to get home and stuck tending bar, surrounded by guests thinking “the end was nigh“ and listening to news updates on battery-operated radios.

I know that sounds positively prehistoric, considering our dependence on smartphones only 15 years later! But I had five hours of nonstop mint bashing while my patrons waved $100 bills in my face to make them multiple mojitos before darkness fell on us all. The bright side was that it was the quickest $600 I think I’ve ever made.



These days on an average PTSD-inducing Friday night bar shift I’m doing far more complex arrangements and would welcome the simpler times of muddle, shake, dump, splash. However, with the bounty of fresh produce available in SoCal, I can think of several alternatives to the standard basic mint; shiso or arugula leaves are fantastic substitutes.