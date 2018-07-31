BBQ Mexicana Pops Up in L.A.

Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken brought a taste of Las Vegas to the Border Grill patio downtown last week for a sunset barbecue featuring dishes from their latest venture, BBQ Mexicana.

The pair, still enjoying the afterglow of their recent Julia Child Award, introduced menu items from their new quick-service smokehouse across from the Border Grill at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

As the aroma of smoked brisket and grilled corn wafted through the Financial District, executive chef and BBQ master Mike Minor was carving massive primal cuts and serving up burnt end burritos filled with chipotle coleslaw, crispy potatoes, manchego cheese and slow-smoked brisket slathered in BBQ mole sauce. The pulled pork burritos had a delightful crunch from fried onions and crispy jalapeños.