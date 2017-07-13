menu

7 French Foodie Things to Do in L.A. on Bastille Day

7 French Foodie Things to Do in L.A. on Bastille Day

Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 9:33 a.m.
By Besha Rodell
Burgundy escargots at Petit Trois
Anne Fishbein
A A

Friday is Bastille Day, and the restaurants of L.A. are celebrating the French holiday with all kinds of specials and events. Here are your seven best bets for French food fun around the city.

The bar at Church & State
Anne Fishbein

Church & State
To celebrate Bastille Day, chef Tony Esnault has added four classic French items to the menu for the day: vichyssoise, salade Lyonnaise, bouillabaisse and confit de canard.

Crêpes Sans Frontières
Located in the Spring Street Arcade downtown, Crêpes Sans Frontières will be offering a special that includes a galette and a glass of wine or cider for $14.

Garçons de Café
Also in the Spring Street Arcade, Thomas Choulot and Sofian Ketfi’s French shop and wine bar will be serving bottomless rosé from Provence for $25 per person from 8 to 11 p.m.

Heritage Fine Wines
Heritage Fine Wines in Beverly Hills is hosting a wine-tasting event, Bordeaux for Bastille Day: Left Bank vs. Right Bank, from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door (and do not include the price of the wine), and there will be live music.

Le Petit Paris
Jill Stewart

Le Petit Paris
Le Petit Paris downtown celebrates Bastille Day from 5 to 8 p.m. with food and drink specials that start at $5. Starting at 6 p.m., French musician Sylvie Boisel will provide live jazz entertainment. Le Boutique, the restaurant’s adjoining retail shop, will be selling house-made festive red, white and blue macarons in honor of the holiday.

Petit Trois
Ludo Lefebvre's French bar and restaurant will have a special cocktail menu for Bastille Day, with all of the cocktails built around Grey Goose vodka. More important, Lefebvre and his kids, twins Luca and Rêve, will be hosting a lemonade stand outside the restaurant with all proceeds benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, dedicated to eradicating pediatric cancers. Baguettes will be available at the lemonade stand, and adults can spike their regular or hibiscus lemonades inside.

Taix
Taix has been celebrating Bastille Day (along with the restaurant's 90th birthday) all month long. On Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. the special of the day will be a classic French bouillabaisse.

