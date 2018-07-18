Bánh Xèo Is Sizzling on the Westside

You won’t hear the sizzle, but you’ll definitely get the crunch when you eat bánh xèo at Nong Lá on La Brea Avenue.

This crispy Vietnamese crepe isn’t hard to find. It’s in Vietnamese restaurants all over Westminster, in the San Gabriel Valley and elsewhere. And it’s eaten throughout Vietnam, from north to south. But this is its first appearance in the La Brea restaurant corridor, introduced by Nong Lá Vietnamese Cafe on July 14 in a version you may not find elsewhere.

This bánh xèo is from the cooler Hanoi region. Instead of coconut milk, which would be used in the warmer south, the batter is made with beer — Budweiser, to be exact. The other ingredients are rice flour, cornstarch and turmeric, which tints the crepe yellow.

The sizzle (xèo) is the same — it’s what happens when cool batter hits a super-hot pan. And it takes place in the kitchen, so customers don’t hear it. The word bánh indicates a cake or bread product.