The Most Instagram-Friendly Brunch in L.A. Is at This Brentwood Restaurant

Friday, July 28, 2017 at 8:54 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Grilled Kauai prawns with coconut curry, Thai basil, cilantro and basil oil
Grilled Kauai prawns with coconut curry, Thai basil, cilantro and basil oil
Courtesy Baltaire
Brentwood steakhouse Baltaire is indulging in a bit of whimsy this summer — whimsy that might lead to high returns, of course. No one's running a restaurant for fun.

The westside spot has a weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and from now through the end of August, in addition to the regular menu, Baltaire will serve a toast and rosé pairing menu. Don't judge! It's funny.

Here's the full menu, so you can figure out ahead of time whether your audience is going to like the pictures:

Bellwether Farm ricotta and Murray Farm blueberry and Meyer lemon compote with Jacobsen cherrywood-smoked honey and mint, paired with Juvé & Camps Cava Rosé, Spain.

Coke Farm heirloom eggplant caponata with Drake Glacier goat cheese, pine nuts and basil, paired with Domaine des Brosses, Sancerre, France.

Clear Springs smoked trout with house pickled vegetables, gribiche, capers and Upland’s cress, paired with Ployez-Jacquemart Rosé Champagne, France.

Coastal Organics heirloom tomato caprese with Di Stefano burrata, opal basil, pesto and aged balsamic, paired with Vievité Cotes de Provence, France.

Grilled Kauai prawns with coconut curry, Thai basil, cilantro and basil oil, paired with Sanford, Santa Rita Hills, California.

11647 San Vicente Blvd., Brentwood; (424) 273-1660, baltaire.com.

Bellwether Farm ricotta with Murray Farm blueberry and Meyer lemon compote
Bellwether Farm ricotta with Murray Farm blueberry and Meyer lemon compote
Courtesy Baltaire
Katherine Spiers
L.A. Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

