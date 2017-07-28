The Most Instagram-Friendly Brunch in L.A. Is at This Brentwood Restaurant

EXPAND Grilled Kauai prawns with coconut curry, Thai basil, cilantro and basil oil Courtesy Baltaire

Brentwood steakhouse Baltaire is indulging in a bit of whimsy this summer — whimsy that might lead to high returns, of course. No one's running a restaurant for fun.

The westside spot has a weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and from now through the end of August, in addition to the regular menu, Baltaire will serve a toast and rosé pairing menu. Don't judge! It's funny.

Here's the full menu, so you can figure out ahead of time whether your audience is going to like the pictures:

Bellwether Farm ricotta and Murray Farm blueberry and Meyer lemon compote with Jacobsen cherrywood-smoked honey and mint, paired with Juvé & Camps Cava Rosé, Spain.

Coke Farm heirloom eggplant caponata with Drake Glacier goat cheese, pine nuts and basil, paired with Domaine des Brosses, Sancerre, France.

Clear Springs smoked trout with house pickled vegetables, gribiche, capers and Upland’s cress, paired with Ployez-Jacquemart Rosé Champagne, France.

Coastal Organics heirloom tomato caprese with Di Stefano burrata, opal basil, pesto and aged balsamic, paired with Vievité Cotes de Provence, France.

Grilled Kauai prawns with coconut curry, Thai basil, cilantro and basil oil, paired with Sanford, Santa Rita Hills, California.

11647 San Vicente Blvd., Brentwood; (424) 273-1660, baltaire.com.