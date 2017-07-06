L.A. Now Has an Avocado Toast Pop-Up

EXPAND The Frida Avo-Kahlo toast from AvocaToast L.A. Besha Rodell

Word on the street is that buying too much avocado toast is what's keeping millennials from being able to afford housing. Well, at least one Los Angeles millennial is trying to turn that equation on its head: Lizzy Cooper has a money-making plot based solely around selling avocado toast. Her burgeoning business, AvocaToast L.A., is a one-woman pop-up that appears at farmers markets and coffee shops, where Cooper toasts bread, smashes avocado and puts it all together with other fun ingredients. Her toasts cost between $10 and $14, with the option to add an egg for $2.

This past Thursday, Cooper was set up at Found Coffee in Eagle Rock, offering options such as the Rad-Ocado, the Frida Avo-Kahlo and a summer special that included peaches, burrata, basil, balsamic glaze and avocado on grilled whole wheat bread. We tried the Frida Avo-Kahlo, which came on grilled sourdough with avocado, charred corn, queso fresco, cilantro, Fresno chili and smoked paprika. It was super limey and salty and pretty delicious.

AvocaToast L.A. appears weekly on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Playa Vista Farmers Market; Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brentwood Farmers Market; Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 to 11 a.m. at Cafecito Orgánico in Silver Lake; and Thursdays from 7 to 11 a.m.at Found Coffee in Eagle Rock. Cooper also is available to cater events (I suggest hiring her for an uber-millennial housewarming party).

Is there an Instagram page you can follow to keep up with AvocaToast? You bet your ass there is.