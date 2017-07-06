menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

L.A. Now Has an Avocado Toast Pop-Up

Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 6:31 a.m.
By Besha Rodell
The Frida Avo-Kahlo toast from AvocaToast L.A.EXPAND
The Frida Avo-Kahlo toast from AvocaToast L.A.
Besha Rodell
A A

Word on the street is that buying too much avocado toast is what's keeping millennials from being able to afford housing. Well, at least one Los Angeles millennial is trying to turn that equation on its head: Lizzy Cooper has a money-making plot based solely around selling avocado toast. Her burgeoning business, AvocaToast L.A., is a one-woman pop-up that appears at farmers markets and coffee shops, where Cooper toasts bread, smashes avocado and puts it all together with other fun ingredients. Her toasts cost between $10 and $14, with the option to add an egg for $2.

This past Thursday, Cooper was set up at Found Coffee in Eagle Rock, offering options such as the Rad-Ocado, the Frida Avo-Kahlo and a summer special that included peaches, burrata, basil, balsamic glaze and avocado on grilled whole wheat bread. We tried the Frida Avo-Kahlo, which came on grilled sourdough with avocado, charred corn, queso fresco, cilantro, Fresno chili and smoked paprika. It was super limey and salty and pretty delicious.

AvocaToast L.A. appears weekly on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Playa Vista Farmers Market; Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brentwood Farmers Market; Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 to 11 a.m. at Cafecito Orgánico in Silver Lake; and Thursdays from 7 to 11 a.m.at Found Coffee in Eagle Rock. Cooper also is available to cater events (I suggest hiring her for an uber-millennial housewarming party).

Is there an Instagram page you can follow to keep up with AvocaToast? You bet your ass there is

Lizzy Cooper at Found Coffee with her AvocaToast L.A. pop-upEXPAND
Lizzy Cooper at Found Coffee with her AvocaToast L.A. pop-up
Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell is L.A. Weekly's Australian-born, New York-bred, Southern-fried, James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic. She likes tacos. And whiskey.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >