Antonia Lofaso Opens Sycamore Tavern in Hollywood

Sycamore Tavern

Sycamore Tavern recently opened in Hollywood, replacing 10-year-old Happy Ending and in the process elevating the neighborhood just a touch.

Owned by the same restaurant group (Happy to Serve You Hospitality Group) that operated Happy Ending, Sycamore Tavern will keep all the TVs (so it's still a sports bar), but a new focus on food could draw in a crowd more diverse than exclusively basic bros.

Antonia Lofaso, who came to food fame with a stint on Top Chef and now is beloved by fans of Scopa on the westside and Black Market in the Valley, is running the food at Sycamore Tavern, too. The menu is a bit of a grab bag of elevated pub grub, from pimento cheese served with Ritz crackers to salmon ceviche to tempura broccoli, along with a burger, sandwiches and a "fish-o-filet" with American cheese, cabbage, pickles and tartar sauce.

And a full bar, of course.

7038 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; (323) 467-7038, sycamoretavern.com. Open Mon.–Fri. 4 p.m.–2 a.m., Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m.–2 a.m. (8 a.m. for select games).

