menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

An Ode to Some Nachos

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 7:39 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
An Ode to Some NachosEXPAND
Katherine Spiers
A A

This won't really be a poem, but let it be known: the nachos at Downtown Taco Co. are really something.

The mobile catering company, which is sometimes still identified under a previous name, El Severo Tacos, is found at various spots around town, mostly regularly at Angel City Brewing downtown on Tuesday nights.

Related Stories

As both names indicate, the focus is on tacos. But the nachos might be the real heroes.

The chips themselves are high quality, each imbued with real corn flavor that would make them a good snack on their own. But they are topped with a homemade cheese sauce that elevates the movie theatre staple to new, tangy heights. Add a protein — we recommend the suadero, a braised, shredded brisket that's one of the harder-to-find taco filling options in L.A.

Then comes the real magic: the guacatillo sauce. Made of garlic, tomatillo and avocado, the sauce is both bright and umami, and could easily by consumed by the bucket. Unfortunately for vegetarians, there's also chicken broth in it, because if there's one truth in life, it's that if something is unexpectedly delicious, there's meat in it.

The whole mess is topped with shredded cheese, but that's just for looks. The chips and homemade toppings turn these nachos into works of art — seek them out.

Various locations. (323) 683-3081, elseverotacos.com.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >