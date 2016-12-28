An Ode to Some Nachos

EXPAND Katherine Spiers

This won't really be a poem, but let it be known: the nachos at Downtown Taco Co. are really something.

The mobile catering company, which is sometimes still identified under a previous name, El Severo Tacos, is found at various spots around town, mostly regularly at Angel City Brewing downtown on Tuesday nights.

Related Stories 10 Best Nachos in Los Angeles

As both names indicate, the focus is on tacos. But the nachos might be the real heroes.

The chips themselves are high quality, each imbued with real corn flavor that would make them a good snack on their own. But they are topped with a homemade cheese sauce that elevates the movie theatre staple to new, tangy heights. Add a protein — we recommend the suadero, a braised, shredded brisket that's one of the harder-to-find taco filling options in L.A.

Then comes the real magic: the guacatillo sauce. Made of garlic, tomatillo and avocado, the sauce is both bright and umami, and could easily by consumed by the bucket. Unfortunately for vegetarians, there's also chicken broth in it, because if there's one truth in life, it's that if something is unexpectedly delicious, there's meat in it.

The whole mess is topped with shredded cheese, but that's just for looks. The chips and homemade toppings turn these nachos into works of art — seek them out.

Various locations. (323) 683-3081, elseverotacos.com.

