All of the Best Pizza Spots in L.A. to Satisfy Your Cravings

The Uovo pizza, on Highland Park Bowl's new brunch menu

Is L.A.'s Best Pizza at This Highland Park Bowling Alley?

Sometimes the greatest meals are had in the most unexpected places, and one of those places is Northeast L.A.’s Highland Park Bowl. The recently opened bowling alley has received a great deal of coverage for its gorgeous restoration of the bowling and live music bar first established in 1927.

In California, Pastrami Pizza Makes Perfect Sense

Pizza Bandit, which opened last week, is one of the latest in a proud tradition of audacious local restaurant openings. The East L.A. pizza joint has regular pizza, to be sure, but it's the pastrami pizza that it's most proud of. Don't forget the mustard and the pickles.

Echo Park's Pizza Buona Reopens Today

Pizza lovers across Los Angeles woke up happy today. Echo Park's almost legendary Pizza Buona is reopening, one block away from the location it occupied from 1959 to 2015.

The Pizza Quality Gap Between Naples and Los Angeles Is Getting Smaller

L.A. pizza enthusiasts had only a fleeting chance to see Bachetti at work at his brief DeSano and Sotto residencies, but he intends to leave a lasting impression on the city's pizza scene with his consultations.

Pepperoni pizza at Unit 120

One of L.A.'s Best Detroit-Style Pizzas Comes From This Chinatown Kitchen

In the battle for regional American pizza dominance, Detroit seldom gets mentioned with much frequency or fervency. Even in Los Angeles, conversations mostly center on New York versus Chicago – if there's much of a fight.

Shareable pizzas, salads and a generous cheese plate make Pizza Romana great for groups.

Eat (and Drink) Like the Romans at Pizza Romana

Angelenos can order Palermo's fresh pastas and pizzas at Pizza Romana, the family-style restaurant he opened last year.

The Alameda deep dish from Dough Box

Dough Box Pizza Delivers Serious Deep Dish Out of an East L.A. Warehouse

Picking up a pizza at the new Dough Box Pizza & Bread can feel like one of those illicit handoffs that go down in The Fast & the Furious movies.

