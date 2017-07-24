menu

A U.K. Cocktail Festival Is Coming to Los Angeles


A U.K. Cocktail Festival Is Coming to Los Angeles

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 6:49 a.m.
By Rebecca Pardess
A U.K. Cocktail Festival Is Coming to Los AngelesEXPAND
Courtesy Cocktails in the City
On September 23, a yet to be determined number of L.A. bars will gather at The Majestic for Cocktails in the City, the mixology fest that began five years ago in London. Los Angeles is the event’s first U.S. city and so far, participating bars include Roger Room, The Normandie Club, Sassafras, Birds and Bees, Melrose Umbrella Co, Now Boarding, The Edison, Lost Property and Hotel Figueroa. Event organizers say we can expect about 2,500 attendees and 30 pop ups, each featuring a new cocktail exclusive to the event. Tickets are $25 and include one drink and a “swag bag.” After that, ticket holders can purchase libations for $10 apiece. Food will also be available for purchase, and some vendors might include pairings.

“We’ve reached out to what we feel are the best, most creative cocktail programs in Los Angeles to give consumers a great cross-section of the innovation and amazing skills of our local bartending community,” Cocktails in the City CEO Steve Kelly said in an email. “We also have some really cool theme bars and we’ve even invited some L.A. classics like Cole’s (L.A.’s oldest public house) and the infamous Jumbo’s Clown Room to get involved. It’s a celebration of the bar scene so we wanted to make sure different areas of L.A. were represented and different styles of venue too.”

When asked why he chose Los Angeles as his first American city, as opposed to New York, Chicago or New Orleans, Kelly says it's because our town is no longer the “poor cousin compared to the cocktail culture in other U.S. and international cities.”

“L.A. [now] has a thriving bar and cocktail scene to rival any major city. It’s time to celebrate and promote that.”

Between the evolving appreciation of mescal and the resurgence of tiki culture, Los Angeles offers creativity and diversity its spirits, much like it does in food and entertainment. This huge cocktail party at The Majestic will be an interesting experiment in bringing bars from all corners of the sprawl together, especially if Jumbo’s Clown Room ends up participating. Tickets go on sale July 24 at cocktailsinthecity.com.

Rebecca Pardess
Rebecca Pardess has written about food and the people behind it for L.A. Weekly, WHERE LA, Time Out and KCET. She believes in the healing powers of black and white cookies, and aspires to one day be a global noodle correspondent. But until then, she’ll continue making her way through L.A.’s never-ending list of restaurants, one $12 avocado toast at a time.

