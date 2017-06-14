menu

Here's a Pizza Pop-up Worth Checking Out


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here's a Pizza Pop-up Worth Checking Out

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 8:50 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Here's a Pizza Pop-up Worth Checking OutEXPAND
Courtesy Falco's
A A

"Bar pizza" is something that exists here and there in Los Angeles, but we rarely use the term. It describes a type of extremely thin-crusted pizza, with cheese that spills over onto the pan it's cooked in. By design, the toppings must be simple and sparse. Its name comes authentically, given its heritage as a bar snack on the East Coast and Midwest.

If you'd like to try a particularly delicious version, this week is your chance: A former employee of the rather famous Roberta's in Brooklyn is bringing his pizza pop-up to Prime Pizza on Thursday and Friday. Anthony Falco's Thin & Crispy Bar Pizza will be available Thursday and Friday evenings — he tells me that he doesn't cook his bar pizza in a pan, but we'll tentatively allow it. If you're of age, every pizza order comes with a free beer.

Definitely worse ways to spend an evening in L.A.

June 15-16, 6-11 p.m. 446 N. Fairfax Ave., Farfax. (323) 852-1188, primepizza.la.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >