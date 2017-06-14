Here's a Pizza Pop-up Worth Checking Out
|
Courtesy Falco's
"Bar pizza" is something that exists here and there in Los Angeles, but we rarely use the term. It describes a type of extremely thin-crusted pizza, with cheese that spills over onto the pan it's cooked in. By design, the toppings must be simple and sparse. Its name comes authentically, given its heritage as a bar snack on the East Coast and Midwest.
If you'd like to try a particularly delicious version, this week is your chance: A former employee of the rather famous Roberta's in Brooklyn is bringing his pizza pop-up to Prime Pizza on Thursday and Friday. Anthony Falco's Thin & Crispy Bar Pizza will be available Thursday and Friday evenings — he tells me that he doesn't cook his bar pizza in a pan, but we'll tentatively allow it. If you're of age, every pizza order comes with a free beer.
Definitely worse ways to spend an evening in L.A.
June 15-16, 6-11 p.m. 446 N. Fairfax Ave., Farfax. (323) 852-1188, primepizza.la.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Los Angeles dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!