Here's a Pizza Pop-up Worth Checking Out

"Bar pizza" is something that exists here and there in Los Angeles, but we rarely use the term. It describes a type of extremely thin-crusted pizza, with cheese that spills over onto the pan it's cooked in. By design, the toppings must be simple and sparse. Its name comes authentically, given its heritage as a bar snack on the East Coast and Midwest.

If you'd like to try a particularly delicious version, this week is your chance: A former employee of the rather famous Roberta's in Brooklyn is bringing his pizza pop-up to Prime Pizza on Thursday and Friday. Anthony Falco's Thin & Crispy Bar Pizza will be available Thursday and Friday evenings — he tells me that he doesn't cook his bar pizza in a pan, but we'll tentatively allow it. If you're of age, every pizza order comes with a free beer.

Definitely worse ways to spend an evening in L.A.

June 15-16, 6-11 p.m. 446 N. Fairfax Ave., Farfax. (323) 852-1188, primepizza.la.

