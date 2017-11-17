 


The "Virginia Woolf" punchEXPAND
Courtesy Patina Restaurant Group

Hosting a Crowd? Make a Punch Bowl

Katherine Spiers | November 17, 2017 | 10:26am
AA

Christina Russo at The BoardRoom downtown has been working on some punch recipes that are perfect for holiday entertaining. She shared one of them with us — a vodka-based, effervescent cocktail with a hint of blackberry flavor called the Virginia Woolf. Pre-make the punch for a crowd, keeping in mind that a cocktail serving is three to five ounces per drink. Wait until the second before guests arrive to add the sparkling wine, and enjoy.

Virginia Woolf

Ingredients
5oz vodka - Russo uses Grey Goose
2oz St. Germain
1oz Crème de Mure (blackberry liqueur)
1.5oz simple simple syrup
3.5oz water
5oz lime juice
Top with 12oz sparkling wine

Serve on crushed ice. Garnish with berries and thin sliced lime wheels.

 
Katherine Spiers is L.A. Weekly's food editor and has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

