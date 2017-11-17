Hosting a Crowd? Make a Punch Bowl

Christina Russo at The BoardRoom downtown has been working on some punch recipes that are perfect for holiday entertaining. She shared one of them with us — a vodka-based, effervescent cocktail with a hint of blackberry flavor called the Virginia Woolf. Pre-make the punch for a crowd, keeping in mind that a cocktail serving is three to five ounces per drink. Wait until the second before guests arrive to add the sparkling wine, and enjoy.

Virginia Woolf

Ingredients

5oz vodka - Russo uses Grey Goose

2oz St. Germain

1oz Crème de Mure (blackberry liqueur)

1.5oz simple simple syrup

3.5oz water

5oz lime juice

Top with 12oz sparkling wine

Serve on crushed ice. Garnish with berries and thin sliced lime wheels.

