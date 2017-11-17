Hosting a Crowd? Make a Punch Bowl

Christina Russo at The BoardRoom downtown has been working on some punch recipes that are perfect for holiday entertaining. She shared one of them with us — a vodka-based, effervescent cocktail with a hint of blackberry flavor called the Virginia Woolf. Pre-make the punch for a crowd, keeping in mind that a cocktail serving is three to five ounces per drink. Wait until the second before guests arrive to add the sparkling wine, and enjoy.
Virginia Woolf
Ingredients
5oz vodka - Russo uses Grey Goose
2oz St. Germain
1oz Crème de Mure (blackberry liqueur)
1.5oz simple simple syrup
3.5oz water
5oz lime juice
Top with 12oz sparkling wine
Serve on crushed ice. Garnish with berries and thin sliced lime wheels.
