A Pop-Up Pasta Bar Residency and the Changing Restaurant Business Model

The idea of gourmet food trucks and popup dinners have become so much of the norm in Los Angeles that it's surprising to think that it was just eight years ago that the Kogi BBQ godfather, Roy Choi, first started slinging his Korean-inspired tacos from a lonchera, leading to a food truck frenzy that ended up taking the nation by storm. Soon after, Ludo Lefebvre's guerilla-style pop-up dinners, dubbed " LudoBites," were selling out nightly and considered revolutionary and refreshingly different at the time — after all, Lefebvre's background is French fine dining.

And now comes an emerging trend in the L.A. food scene for up-and-coming chefs who are thirsty for a business opportunity but don't quite have the capital yet: indefinite residencies held inside restaurants that are otherwise dark during lunch or dinner service. Among those young entrepreneurs latching onto this alternative business model is 27-year-old Avner Lavi, who launched his lunchtime Cento Pasta Bar residency inside downtown French bistro Mignon last December. Now, he's splitting his time between Mignon and another residency — his new Italian concept ANDARE inside Birch in Hollywood — during lunch service.

This reporter has been invited by the chef to both his residencies, and can attest that Lavi, a Bestia and Sotto alum, makes gorgeous pastas, like beet-red spaghetti topped with a dollop of goat cheese and showered with chopped green chives, or ricotta gnocchi accompanied by house-made 'njuda sausage. The most surprising thing is that he's only charging around $10 a plate for this caliber of food at both his residencies.

Even his "pricier" items aren't even that much more expensive. "I have an uni spaghetti that’s on the menu for $15, and this was Santa Barbara sea urchin that’s live when I get it. No one does that," Lavi says. "I have truffle pasta on my menu for $15. No one does that. Truffle on any [other] menu is at least $40."

Part of the reason he's able to charge much less than his peers obviously has to do with the lower overhead cost from noting paying an exorbitant full amount in rent. But to Lavi, that's not just it. He says he's using the same ingredients as other fine Italian restaurants, and posits that other eateries are inflating the prices of their dishes. "People are literally just throwing out numbers that just don’t make any sense," Lavi says. "It’s just the way it is."

He says it's the same with pop-ups now. He fondly recalls that when LudoBites started, it would cost less than $50 for a prix-fixe menu with a BYOB. Now, popup dinners are creeping into the $200 mark for 10 to 12-course meals, and sometimes that doesn't even include alcohol, he says. That field has become too oversaturated and competitive for him.

"I don’t get how this happened," Lavi says. "I don’t like that."

His adamant view on keeping prices low stems from his culinary journey. When Lavi was just 20 years old, fresh from quitting culinary school in Rhode Island (he says he realized he didn't want to pay $25,000 a year in tuition to "learn how to make mashed potatoes"), he was out to dinner with his family at Nagila Pizza on Pico Boulevard when he saw a man wearing chef's pants and had shoes covered in flour. Lavi approached the man and asked if he worked at a restaurant and if he was hiring. The man turned out to be chef Steve Samson, and Lavi got a gig at the seminal restaurant Sotto, which had just opened. Up until this point, Lavi, who is Persian and Jewish, had only been eating kosher his entire life, and his only concept of pizza was Domino's, pasta was from Olive Garden. But after his first day staging at Sotto, he was offered a slice of margherita pizza and it forever changed his life.

"This one was just tomato sauce on the pizza and it was the best tomato sauce I had ever had," Lavi says. "I can’t explain how amazing this was. It was just a big slap in the face like, What the fuck have I been eating my whole fucking life?"

He would later move on to work at Osteria La Buca with chef Jason Neroni, and then helped Neroni open Superba Snack Bar. Lavi took a brief foray into French food at Papilles, which is owned by Santos Uy, who also helms Mignon. And then when Lavi felt like he was "the shit," he says, he got a gig working at Bestia, and found that he had been "thrown into a lion's den." Working with chef-owner Ori Menashe was intense for Lavi, who recalls working there as long hours under extreme pressure, with Menashe constantly yelling at him. Despite all of that, Lavi has nothing but deep respect for Menashe. He says Menashe is the best chef that he's ever met, and feels honored that the Bestia chef-owner cared enough to whip him into shape and teach him to have finesse in his cooking.

Lavi would eventually move onto other restaurants, but says nothing could ever fill the void of Bestia, and he also realized he didn't want to work for anybody in general. He also was getting tired of going to restaurants and paying $100 for a meal. When Lavi started testing out pasta dishes with Uy, the Mignon owner suggested Lavi utilize his restaurant space during the daytime when he wasn't doing lunch service, which is how Cento Pasta Bar formed.

Most recently, Birch chef-owner Brendan Collins contacted Lavi to see if he'd also be interested in doing a residency during lunch, a time when the eatery is normally closed. Lavi saw it as a good chance to reach out to a different audience, in Hollywood and further west, with a fuller kitchen than Mignon. He agreed to launch ANDARE, a spot that is similar to Cento Pasta Bar, but has a stronger focus on to-go meals like sandwiches and pastas that travel well. Lavi also plans on doing monthly Monday dinners to experiment on newer dishes and with wine and cocktail pairings.

Other rising chefs and entrepreneurs have also seen the benefit of working with this business model. The guys behind Belle's Bagels set up shop inside the Hi-Hat music venue in Highland Park starting this past summer. They sling about 400 hand-rolled bagels a few mornings a week from the venue's window to-go window. Alvin Cailan's culinary incubator kitchen in Chinatown, Unit 120, has also been home to a handful of buzzed-about residencies, from Easy's Burgers to LASA's Filipino prix-fixe meals, and pastry chef Isa Fabro's unique Filipino-Hawaiian-hybrid donuts, coconut malas.

And food trucks have proven to still be a good way for chefs to break into the scene with their own concepts before venturing into a brick-and-mortar. Pico House, a food truck crew consisting of fine-dining chefs armed with experience working at lauded restaurants like Bestia and New York's Blue Hill, has been quickly gaining steam in the L.A. food scene with its $10 gourmet grain bowls. Even the renowned, Michelin-starred restaurant NoMad from the East Coast is testing out its upcoming restaurant in L.A. by first creating buzz with a humble food truck circling around the city.

Lavi sees that the food truck model changed the culinary landscape, paving the way for chefs to bring ambitious dishes to the masses at more affordable price points. The lunch residency is an outgrowth of that movement.

He says the end goal is to have a brick-and-mortar restaurant one day, but for now, doing this sort of residency lets him have the freedom to test new concepts and dishes without the risk of a crippling financial dive. It's market testing on the go.

Of course, residencies aren't completely stress-free. Lavi admits it's difficult working out of a shared space. It's also hard to explain to customers the hours that they operate and clarify that there are two different concepts for lunch and dinner inside the same restaurant space.

But for now, this works for him. Lavi reports a lot of positive feedback about his residencies, and has some customers coming back regularly. After all, it's high-end pastas at chain restaurant prices.

Cento Pasta Bar runs from Wednesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mignon, 128 E. 6th St., Downtown. ANDARE by Cento runs Mondays to Fridays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Birch, 1634 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood; facebook.com/centopastabar.

