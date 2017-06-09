The Power Couple Behind Republique to Open Sari Sari Store in Grand Central Market
|
Republique's fried rice
Michelle Park
Walter and Margarita Manzke have opened and run a number of high-end restaurants together, including current L.A. favorite Republique. Walter normally gets top billing for their collaborations, but with their latest venture, Margarita is taking the reins.
She's opening a new stall at Grand Central Market this summer: Sari Sari Store, which will specialize in Filipino rice bowls, and desserts. (She is a James Beard-nominated pastry chef, after all.)
In the Philippines, "sari sari" is a term used to describe bodega-like stores that sell both packaged and freshly-made foods.
The timing is right for a Filipino concept at Grand Central Market. Los Angeles is at the forefront of a Filipino food movement, and while the Manzkes have been adding Filipino elements to their traditional French menus, this will be their first dedicated Filipino concept.
The couple also owns a small bakery chain called Wildflour in the Philippines.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Los Angeles dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!