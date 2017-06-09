The Power Couple Behind Republique to Open Sari Sari Store in Grand Central Market

EXPAND Republique's fried rice Michelle Park

Walter and Margarita Manzke have opened and run a number of high-end restaurants together, including current L.A. favorite Republique. Walter normally gets top billing for their collaborations, but with their latest venture, Margarita is taking the reins.

She's opening a new stall at Grand Central Market this summer: Sari Sari Store, which will specialize in Filipino rice bowls, and desserts. (She is a James Beard-nominated pastry chef, after all.)

In the Philippines, "sari sari" is a term used to describe bodega-like stores that sell both packaged and freshly-made foods.

The timing is right for a Filipino concept at Grand Central Market. Los Angeles is at the forefront of a Filipino food movement, and while the Manzkes have been adding Filipino elements to their traditional French menus, this will be their first dedicated Filipino concept.

The couple also owns a small bakery chain called Wildflour in the Philippines.

