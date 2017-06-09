menu

The Power Couple Behind Republique to Open Sari Sari Store in Grand Central Market

L.A.'s Best Oyster Deal This Month Is in Studio City


The Power Couple Behind Republique to Open Sari Sari Store in Grand Central Market

Friday, June 9, 2017 at 8:15 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Republique's fried riceEXPAND
Republique's fried rice
Michelle Park
Walter and Margarita Manzke have opened and run a number of high-end restaurants together, including current L.A. favorite Republique. Walter normally gets top billing for their collaborations, but with their latest venture, Margarita is taking the reins.

She's opening a new stall at Grand Central Market this summer: Sari Sari Store, which will specialize in Filipino rice bowls, and desserts. (She is a James Beard-nominated pastry chef, after all.)

In the Philippines, "sari sari" is a term used to describe bodega-like stores that sell both packaged and freshly-made foods.

The timing is right for a Filipino concept at Grand Central Market. Los Angeles is at the forefront of a Filipino food movement, and while the Manzkes have been adding Filipino elements to their traditional French menus, this will be their first dedicated Filipino concept.

The couple also owns a small bakery chain called Wildflour in the Philippines.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

