A New Chinese Restaurant Opens in Silver Lake, Replacing K & C Donuts
|
Katherine Spiers
A new restaurant opened this week in Silver Lake in the same strip mall as the endlessly hip Trois Familia. Run by a partner in the rapidly-expanding Sticky Rice empire, Fat Dragon is a small, counter service restaurant serving a variety of Hong Kong-inspired tea drinks and a food menu described by an employee as "sort of Cantonese."
That menu is pretty interesting for the Chinese food enthusiasts among us. Five-spice quail, homemade wontons and pork jowl stir fry with dried tofu and vegetables are much more complex dishes than what you might expect out of a location that was previously a doughnut shop. But the restaurant is going all in on the culinary front: the owners are planning to offer Dungeness crab on the weekends.
There are American Chinese crowd-pleasers on the menu, too, just elevated a touch: the orange chicken is made with birds from the chef-favorite ranch, Mary's Chickens, while the nuts in the honey walnut shrimp are candied in the kitchen.
Drinks make up almost half the menu (which might create some customer confusion — can we write our screenplays here?) and include milk teas, green teas infused with fruit, and purported health tonics like goji-honey-ginseng.
This particular Silver Lake strip mall resisted yupster-fication for a long time, but between Trois Familia, the newly pivoted El Cochinito, which is reaching out to a younger clientele, and now Fat Dragon, the food on this block has become a lot more interesting. Of course, there is still a Domino's storefront, which isn't going anywhere now that marijuana is legal, and a Baskin-Robbins, because no one says no to Jamoca Almond Fudge.
But first, mapo tofu.
3500 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake. (323) 667-9193, fatdragonla.com.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Los Angeles dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!