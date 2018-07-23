A Look Back at the Gold Standard

For more than three decades, Jonathan Gold celebrated and educated professional chefs, restaurant owners and civilians alike about the food culture in Los Angeles. I'm a native Angeleno, like Gold, but he introduced me to neighborhoods I would have never found or landed in on my own. His stories sparked my desire to explore them and scribble down notes about the experiences in a little black composition book.

He has inspired so many of us in the food world; even after 32 years, his passion for food was as fresh as his first Counter Intellegence story in 1986. The writing just got better. One of my favorite recent observations was when he compared Vespertine in Culver City to dining on Jupiter. Gold never got stale.

His best year, of course, likely would be 2006, when he was at L.A. Weekly and wrote the stories that won him a Pulitzer Prize for criticism in 2007, the first (and still only) bestowed upon a food critic.