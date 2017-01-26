A Guide to West Third Street from Joan McNamara of Joan's on Third

EXPAND Joan McNamara at Joan's on Third Laure Joliet

It's a strange distinction to have your name be synonymous with a street (and not because you literally have the same name as the street). But that's the distinction Joan McNamara enjoys, thanks to her restaurant and marketplace Joan's on Third, which has been the buzzy social center of West Third Street in Beverly Grove for more than 20 years. In those two decades, the businesses around Joan's now-iconic storefront have changed drastically. We thought it would be fun to ask McNamara to guide us to the places she likes to eat, when she's not eating at Joan's (which she does, with her family, every Monday evening.) Here is her guide to both the old and the new on one of Beverly Grove's most vibrant streets.

5. Original Farmers Market

"I’ve been going to Marconda’s Meats, which has been there for over 50 years, since my children were little. I also love Jimmy Shaw's spot, Lotería, for tacos. And Monsieur Marcel for my favorite Parisian treats.” 6333 W. Third St., Beverly Grove. (323) 933-9211. farmersmarketla.com

Luau poké at Mainland Poké Garrett Snyder

4. Mainland Poke

“They’re such a great new addition to the block. When I don’t feel like cooking or eating at the restaurant, I walk down there and pick up dinner. It’s fresh, light, and satisfying – not to mention, they’ve got really great rice. We recently started working on our own rice bowls, and they’ve been inspiring me to step up my rice game.” 8318½ W. Third St., Beverly Grove. (323) 452-9904. mainlandpoke.com.

3. Gusto

“A hidden gem on the block. And the Coconut Gelato Pie is one of my favorite desserts in LA. It’s simply amazing!” 8432 W. Third St., Beverly Grove. (323) 782-1778. gusto-la.com.

EXPAND Shrimp toast at Son of a Gun Anne Fishbein

2. Son of a Gun “I’ve known Jon and Vinny for a long time, and I love Son of a Gun. It’s cozy and lovely. Their lobster roll and shrimp toast are some of my favorite dishes; they’re just delicious! They also have some wonderful, unusual salads I always look forward to trying.” 8370 W. Third St., Beverly Grove; (323) 782-9033. sonofagunrestaurant.com.

1. Izaka-ya by Katsu-ya

“Spot-on delicious. Our family goes there once a week and has been for years. It’s bustling, full of familiar faces from the neighborhood, and fun. I just love the energy there.” 8420 W. Third St., Beverly Grove. (323) 782-9536. katsu-yagroup.com.

