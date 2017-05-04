A Zillion Mother's Day Dining Options in Los Angeles

71Above Anne Fishbein

Let no one tell you there's nothing to eat or drink on Mother's Day in Los Angeles. There are so many things. Brunches, dinners, wine tastings, you name it. Take a look below at our guide, organized by neighborhood, those restaurants offering special menus and events. If you don't see your mom's favorite restaurant below, don't fret! Chances are they're open and serving their regular menus.

The patio at Spago. Courtesy Spago Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills/Century City

Craft

Craft L.A. is offering a special prix fixe menu for brunch on Mother's Day. The three-course brunch, served from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., costs $60 — you can check out the menu here. They'll also be serving their regular a la carte menu for dinner. craftlosangeles.com

Georgie

Georgie will be offering a four course prix fixe dinner menu on Mother's Day from 6-9 p.m. The meal includes a dessert buffet. The price is $88 for adults and $38 for children. georgierestaurant.com

Spago

Spago is offering a three course Mother's Day brunch for $88 per adult, $40 for kids 12 and under. wolfgangpuck.com

Tres by José Andrés

Tres by José Andrés is offering a special Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for $75 per adult and $35 for children. They're also serving afternoon tea in the week leading up to Mother's Day, from 3:30-5 p.m., May 7-13. The cost for afternoon tea is $55 per person. sbe.com

Viviane

Viviane is serving a poolside three-course Mother's Day brunch for $45 per person. vivianerestaurant.com

Broken Spanish Anne Fishbein

Downtown

71above

71above isn't usually open for brunch, but the restaurant is making an exception for Mother's Day. The two course meal, which will be served from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., costs $45 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. You can check out the menu here. 71above.com

Broken Spanish

Broken Spanish is hosting its first ever brunch in honor of Mother's Day. Prices are a la carte — you can check out the menu here. brokenspanish.com

Le Petit Paris

Le Petit Paris will be offering a three-course, prix fixe lunch for $55 per person from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for Mother’s Day. There will also be the option of bottomless drinks, including mimosas for $16, bloody marys for $18 and champagne for $35.

Patina

Patina is serving a three-course Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The cost is $65 for adults, with a $35 kids menu available. patinagroup.com

Redbird

Redbird has a special prix fixe bunch menu for Mother's Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., priced at $48 per adult and $19 per child. You can view the menu here. redbird.la

Pasadena

The Langham

The Terrace at the Langham will be serving a Mother's Day brunch buffet from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The buffet includes an omelet and carving station, dim sum, spring vegetables and potatoes, fruit, cereal and pastries, and smoked fish and cheese. Live music is included.The cost is $62 per person and $32 for children aged 4-12. The Royce will also have a brunch for $98 per person. langhamhotels.com

Chef Miles Thompson at Michael's in Santa Monica Anne Fishbein

Santa Monica

CAST Restaurant at Viceroy Santa Monica

CAST is serving a prix fixe brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The cost is $75 for adults and $25 for children 5-12 years old. Children 5 and under are free. Every Mother will receive a small complimentary box of Sugarfina Kisses. viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

Esters Wine Shop & Bar

Esters Wine Shop & Bar will hold a special wine tasting on Mother's Day from 3-5 p.m., celebrating women in the winemaking industry. The price is $25 per person and includes wine and cheese. Participants can take 10% off of their wine purchases at the shop. esterswineshop.com

Michael’s Santa Monica

While typically only open for dinner service, chef Miles Thompson will be offering a special three course prix fixe brunch menu from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Mother's Day for $45. michaelssantamonica.com

Lucques Rob Stark Photography

West Hollywood/Beverly Grove

Fig & Olive

Fig and Olive is hosting a special brunch and dinner on Mother's Day. Both meals are three courses; brunch costs $40 and dinner costs $49, with an optional $30 wine pairing. figandolive.com

Lucques

Lucques is holding its annual Mother’s Day Sunday Supper. The four course dinner costs $75 per person, and includes live music. lucques.com

EXPAND The patio at the Napa Valley Grille Courtesy Napa Valley Grille

Westwood

Drago

Drago Ristorante at the Petersen Automotive Museum will serve a special Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $56 per person. dragoristorante.com

Napa Valley Grill

Napa Valley Grille will be offering a special three-course brunch menu on Mother's Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for $45 per person. napavalleygrille.com

