A Zillion Mother's Day Dining Options in Los Angeles
|
71Above
Anne Fishbein
Let no one tell you there's nothing to eat or drink on Mother's Day in Los Angeles. There are so many things. Brunches, dinners, wine tastings, you name it. Take a look below at our guide, organized by neighborhood, those restaurants offering special menus and events. If you don't see your mom's favorite restaurant below, don't fret! Chances are they're open and serving their regular menus.
|
The patio at Spago.
Courtesy Spago Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills/Century City
Craft
Craft L.A. is offering a special prix fixe menu for brunch on Mother's Day. The three-course brunch, served from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., costs $60 — you can check out the menu here. They'll also be serving their regular a la carte menu for dinner. craftlosangeles.com
Georgie
Georgie will be offering a four course prix fixe dinner menu on Mother's Day from 6-9 p.m. The meal includes a dessert buffet. The price is $88 for adults and $38 for children. georgierestaurant.com
Spago
Spago is offering a three course Mother's Day brunch for $88 per adult, $40 for kids 12 and under. wolfgangpuck.com
Tres by José Andrés
Tres by José Andrés is offering a special Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for $75 per adult and $35 for children. They're also serving afternoon tea in the week leading up to Mother's Day, from 3:30-5 p.m., May 7-13. The cost for afternoon tea is $55 per person. sbe.com
Viviane
Viviane is serving a poolside three-course Mother's Day brunch for $45 per person. vivianerestaurant.com
|
Broken Spanish
Anne Fishbein
Downtown
71above
71above isn't usually open for brunch, but the restaurant is making an exception for Mother's Day. The two course meal, which will be served from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., costs $45 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. You can check out the menu here. 71above.com
Broken Spanish
Broken Spanish is hosting its first ever brunch in honor of Mother's Day. Prices are a la carte — you can check out the menu here. brokenspanish.com
Le Petit Paris
Le Petit Paris will be offering a three-course, prix fixe lunch for $55 per person from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for Mother’s Day. There will also be the option of bottomless drinks, including mimosas for $16, bloody marys for $18 and champagne for $35.
Patina
Patina is serving a three-course Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The cost is $65 for adults, with a $35 kids menu available. patinagroup.com
Redbird
Redbird has a special prix fixe bunch menu for Mother's Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., priced at $48 per adult and $19 per child. You can view the menu here. redbird.la
Pasadena
The Langham
The Terrace at the Langham will be serving a Mother's Day brunch buffet from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The buffet includes an omelet and carving station, dim sum, spring vegetables and potatoes, fruit, cereal and pastries, and smoked fish and cheese. Live music is included.The cost is $62 per person and $32 for children aged 4-12. The Royce will also have a brunch for $98 per person. langhamhotels.com
|
Chef Miles Thompson at Michael's in Santa Monica
Anne Fishbein
Santa Monica
CAST Restaurant at Viceroy Santa Monica
CAST is serving a prix fixe brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The cost is $75 for adults and $25 for children 5-12 years old. Children 5 and under are free. Every Mother will receive a small complimentary box of Sugarfina Kisses. viceroyhotelsandresorts.com
Esters Wine Shop & Bar
Esters Wine Shop & Bar will hold a special wine tasting on Mother's Day from 3-5 p.m., celebrating women in the winemaking industry. The price is $25 per person and includes wine and cheese. Participants can take 10% off of their wine purchases at the shop. esterswineshop.com
Michael’s Santa Monica
While typically only open for dinner service, chef Miles Thompson will be offering a special three course prix fixe brunch menu from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Mother's Day for $45. michaelssantamonica.com
|
Lucques
Rob Stark Photography
West Hollywood/Beverly Grove
Fig & Olive
Fig and Olive is hosting a special brunch and dinner on Mother's Day. Both meals are three courses; brunch costs $40 and dinner costs $49, with an optional $30 wine pairing. figandolive.com
Lucques
Lucques is holding its annual Mother’s Day Sunday Supper. The four course dinner costs $75 per person, and includes live music. lucques.com
|
The patio at the Napa Valley Grille
Courtesy Napa Valley Grille
Westwood
Drago
Drago Ristorante at the Petersen Automotive Museum will serve a special Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $56 per person. dragoristorante.com
Napa Valley Grill
Napa Valley Grille will be offering a special three-course brunch menu on Mother's Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for $45 per person. napavalleygrille.com
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Los Angeles dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!