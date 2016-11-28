A Chef's Tour of 10 Great Places to Eat and Drink Along the Sunset Strip

EXPAND Chef Jared Levy Courtesy the Eveleigh

Chef Jared Levy has spent a lot of time on the Sunset Strip. Levy has been working at the Eveleigh, smack in the middle of the Strip, for five years now, taking over recently as executive chef. The Eveleigh is often cited as a welcome bright spot in a part of town where style often trumps substance, but Levy insists there are plenty of great options on the Strip (and very nearby). Here are his ten picks for eating and drinking along L.A.'s most famous boulevard.

10. Dialog Café

"This family owned coffee shop and café is a favorite of the Eveleigh staff. Whether sitting down for breakfast or brunch, or grabbing a coldbrew to go, there is no reason to go to a chain coffee shop when visiting this part of the strip." 8766 Holloway Dr, West Hollywood. (310) 289-1630. dialog-cafe.com

9. Sushi Park

"Hidden on the second floor of a Sunset Blvd. mini mall, Sushi Park continues to put out excellent sushi year after year. This is a spot to enjoy omakase, no California rolls here." 8539 Sunset Blvd #20, West Hollywood. (310) 652-0523.

8. Pinches Tacos

"Lengua on the Sunset Strip. Enough said." 8200 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood. (323) 650-0614. pinchestacos.com

The Pikey Denise Milford

7. The Pikey

"Like Eveleigh, the Pikey prides itself on both its kitchen and bar programs. Elevated British pub food and well crafted cocktails make this spot a favorite of our general managers." 7617 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. 323-850-5400. thepikeyla.com

6. Greenblatt’s Deli

"On the Strip since the 1920s, this place is an institution. A superior fine wine selection and pastrami on rye until 2 a.m. every day of the year! What’s not to love?" 8017 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 656-0606. greenblattsdeli.com

5. Zankou Chicken

"Everyone loves Zankou’s crispy chicken skin, the pink pickles, and the garlic sauce. Which Zankou is the best? I don’t know, but this one sure is clean and convenient." 7851 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood. zankouchicken.com

4. The Backroom

"What other sports bar has leather recliners to lounge on? Unlike its rowdier sister-bar State Social upstairs, BackRoom feels like you’ve discovered the locals’ chill spot." 8788 W Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood. (310) 657-8100. statesocialhouse.com/smokers-lounge

3. El Compadre

"If you want the L.A. Mexican experience this is still the place to go. After 40 years in Hollywood they’re still serving up flaming margaritas, mariachi music, and humungous plates of rice and beans. El Compadre never disappoints." 7408 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood. (323) 874-7924. elcompadrerestaurant.com

2. Daikokuya Ramen

"One of the originators of the L.A. ramen craze recently opened this outpost in West Hollywood. It’s open late, has validated parking, and is serving up the ramen they made famous in Little Tokyo." 8873 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood. (424) 335-0557. daikoku-ten.com

EXPAND Interior; chicken wings at Night + Market. Anne Fishbein

1. Night + Market

"Kris Yenbamroong’s spicy Thai street food is second to none. The interesting natural wines selection is unique for a Thai restaurant and pairs perfectly with their food. Pork toro with northeastern chili dip and a glass of gamay… perfection." 9041 Sunset Blvd., West. Hollywood. (310) 275-9724. nightmarketla.com