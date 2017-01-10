8 Best Restaurants for Chicken Wings in L.A.

EXPAND Soy and garlic chicken wings at Kyochon Heather Platt

Everyone’s favorite dive bar food is growing up, no longer just the florescent orange bits of mystery meat with a side of limp celery and carrots that usually come to mind. And though we still love those (pass the blue cheese, please) we can’t help but get excited about all these fancier versions that L.A. chefs and restaurants are now serving. Chicken wings have become a canvas for all kinds of spicy, tangy, umami-laden flavor. These places are worth visiting for the wings alone. Just make sure to ask for extra napkins.

EXPAND ginger garlic chicken wings with house made pickled mustard greens at Button Mash Heather Platt

Button Mash

With the lively atmosphere that comes with dozens of vintage '80s arcade games, Button Mash could easily get away with serving mediocre food. But thanks to Starry Kitchen team Nguyen and Thi Tran, the food is worth a visit even for non-gamers. Their double fried chicken wings are no exception. Available in three varieties — tamarind, "tangy" or ginger — the plump, juicy, fall-off-the-bone wings come slathered in sauce, sprinkled with chopped cilantro and plated next to a pile of house-pickled mustard greens. Which, it turns out, are the perfect thing to eat with fried chicken wings. A beer from Button Mash’s impressive list pairs well too.

1391 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park. (213) 250-9903, buttonmashla.com.

Ramen Room

These crunchy delights are a wonder of SE Asian fusion cookery: caramel/fish sauce chicken wings. If you don't mind a little sweet with your savory (which is one of the glories of Filipino cooking), there's a good chance you'll be over the moon for these.

13355 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. (818) 855-1706, ramenroomla.com.

EXPAND Ike's Vietnamese fish sauce wings at Pok Pok in Chinatown. Heather Platt

Pok Pok

“Ike’s Vietnamese Fish Sauce Wings,” according to its menu, are Pok Pok’s “signature dish.” After tasting them, it’s obvious why. They are the first thing listed under “Drinking Food” at Andy Ricker’s Chinatown L.A. outpost of his original Portland Thai restaurant. Thanks to Portland employee Ich (Ike) Truong, some menu items have Vietnamese influences, and the chicken wings are one of them. Six whole pungent wings arrive piled on a large oval plate next to a salad of pickled cabbage, daikon, cucumbers and carrots. The wings have been marinated in fish sauce and sugar, then deep fried and caramelized in Vietnamese Phu Quoc fish sauce and garlic. We recommend ordering them in the spicy version as it is actually pretty mild. If you had to choose only one place to eat chicken wings, it should be Pok Pok.

978 N Broadway, Downtown. (213) 613-1831, pokpokla.com.

Daichan

This Valley "Japanese soul food" restaurant has a wide and varied menu, but one of the surprising highlights is the plate of deep-fried chicken wings. These Day-Glo orange suckers come with ginger, chili and minced garlic in the mix, and a lemon wedge in case things aren't tangy enough for you.

11288 Ventura Blvd., Studio City. (818) 980-8450.

EXPAND Red hot chicken wing at Kyochon in Koreatown Heather Platt

Kyochon

Kyochon is an international Korean chicken wing chain. There’s only one in Los Angeles, so going to the Koreatown strip-mall location still feels special. Two delivery cars are parked outside with “Chicken on Board” signs affixed to their roofs. Painted on the window is a list of promises that make you question the fast-food nature of Kyochon: “No MSG,” “Never Frozen,” “Natural Seasonings,” “Trans fat free canola oil.” Despite all of this, the menu reads a lot like a fast-food restaurant’s. For a place that only serves chicken, there are too many choices; honey wings, whole chickens, combos, the “Boneless Series” of “Chicken Pops.” It would be overwhelming if it weren’t for the friendly cashier who explains that the most popular wing is the soy garlic because most people can’t handle their spicy one. It's a shame, because the hot “Red Wings” are the best. (They will let you sample it if you’re unsure.) The smallest order of wings is 12 pieces for $11.99; additional sauces like honey mustard, ranch and chipotle mayo are an additional 50 cents each. 3833 W 6th St., Koreatown. (213) 739-9292..

EXPAND Caramelized ginger chicken wings with garlic-lime glaze at Good Girl Dinette in Highland Park Heather Platt

Good Girl Dinette

Highland Park’s neighborhood Vietnamese spot offers chicken wings that have been smothered in a caramelized ginger and garlic-lime glaze. They’re available as mild or spicy. It’s worth ordering them spicy as they’re plated a top a bed of a very hot green jalapeño salsa, allowing the diner to control the amount of heat ingested.

110 N. Avenue 56, Highland Park. (323) 257-8980, goodgirldinette.com.

EXPAND Szechuan chicken wings with arbol chile and sesame at Ledlow in Downtown L.A. Heather Platt

Ledlow

“How are you with spicy food?” the server at chef Josef Centeno’s Ledlow might ask when ordering the Szechuan chicken wings. The six piece plate of wings comes tossed with handfuls of arbol chiles, but somehow manages to be just the right amount of spicy. The saucy, sesame-dusted wings are covered in chopped cilantro, and during Ledlow’s early and late happy hours are available for just $5.

400 S Main St., Downtown. (213) 687-7015, ledlowla.com.

EXPAND Ye Rustic Inn's "World Famous" chicken wings Heather Platt

Ye Rustic Inn

Even dive bars now offer "vegetarian fed" chicken wings with a variety of options. Ye Rustic Inn, the old-school watering hole in a Los Feliz strip mall, provides four levels of spiciness for their "world famous wings." Decide if you're in the mood for "mild," "medium," "hot," or "suicide" and if you want your wings "regular," "crispy," or "extra crispy." In any case, they will come drenched in that bright red, vinegary Buffalo sauce everyone loves with ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping and a side of celery and carrot sticks. Sometimes you gotta stick with the classics.

831 Hillhurst Ave., Los Feliz. (323) 662-5757, yerusticinn.com.

