Your Vegetarian Guide to Tacolandia

5 Can't-Miss Tacos at Tacolandia 2017


Your Vegetarian Guide to Tacolandia

Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 8:27 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Your Vegetarian Guide to Tacolandia
Anne Fishbein
Tacolandia is a celebration of tacos, and everyone's invited. There's a wide range of items that can be taco-fied, including every vegetable. If you're a vegetarian, have no fear: Tacolandia is for you. The event on June 17 will have over 120 vendors, and some of them are specifically vegetarian, with vegan options. This includes, of course, all the dessert options: cobblers, ice cream and sorbet from vendors like Helados Ice Pops, McConnell's and Cobblermania.

And as for the savory stuff ... see below to check out some of the most alluring vegetarian options at Tacolandia 2017.

Cocina Corazon — Cauliflower tacos

Topanga Tacos — Jackfruit chile verde with slaw, puffed nopales and charred leek torillas

Benaddictz — Elote waffles

Colonia Tacos Guisados — Cauliflower tacos

Mexikosher — Braised carrots with chipotle miso

Restaurante Casa — Tacos de jamaica

Cena Vegan and Fresh Love Bites — arrays of vegan tacos

Buy your tickets — either singly or at a discount in packs of four — right here.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

