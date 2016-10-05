5 Unusual Brunch Dishes to Try

EXPAND Fritzi's mix and match brunch, including a potato waffle with cheddar cheese. Natalie B. Compton

It's time to start bulking up for the winter, and decadent brunches are the way to do it. While there is certainly nothing wrong with a good eggs Benedict, new brunch dishes are popping up around L.A. that warrant diverging from your normal order. Here are five picks to check out.

EXPAND Norah's jasmine rice congee with glazed pork belly, crispy shallots, soft egg, kraut-chi. Photo courtesy of Umbrella LA

Jasmine Rice Congee

West Hollywood's Norah has been a media darling since opening earlier this year, and its brunch menu packs in more than a few memorable items. Check out one of chef Mike Williams's favorite dishes, the jasmine rice congee with glazed pork belly, crispy shallots, soft egg, and "kraut-chi."

8279 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (323) 450-4211, norahrestaurant.com.

EXPAND Basque baked eggs at Redbird. Natalie B. Compton

Basque Baked Eggs

Neal Fraser's downtown stunner Redbird just expanded their brunch service to now include both Saturday and Sunday, giving you more opportunities to fight through your hangover in the sunny, chic space. The menu offers a range of hearty, restorative dishes, but the Basque Baked Eggs are particularly healing. The warmed ceramic bowl is filled with short rib, morcilla (Spanish blood sausage), piquillo peppers and Franco-Basque sheep's milk cheese.

114 E 2nd St., Downtown; (213) 788-1191, redbird.la.

Potato Waffle with Cheddar Cheese

More from Neal Fraser: the man is on a brunch roll this month with all of these new morning services. At his casual Arts District spot, Fritzi, Fraser has unveiled a new menu inspired by the brunches of Denmark. It's a sort of choose your own adventure format. Guests can check off either three or five options from an ordering sheet of small plates. The potato waffle covered in melted cheddar cheese is a mandatory pick. It's a hybrid between a hash brown and a waffle and it's as good as it sounds.

814 Traction Ave., Downtown; (213) 537-0327, fritzidtla.com.

EXPAND Scallion & Kimchi Pancake at Wallflower Venice. Natalie B. Compton

Scallion & Kimchi Pancake

Wallflower Venice is a Southeast Asian diamond in the rough, if you can call Venice "the rough." Chef Harryson Tobing's scallion & kimchi delight may be your new favorite pancake. It's made with Korean chilis, crispy shallots, cilantro and nori, as well as a sunny side up egg that works like a perfect gooey condiment. The strong cocktail program warrants a midday (or mid-morning) drink like the Monkey King with tequila, Cynar, turmeric, ginger and tamarind.

609 Rose Ave., Venice; (424) 744-8136, wallflowervenice.com.

EXPAND The Charcoal Benedict with grilled ham, tomato compote, poached egg and charcoal-infused hollandaise. Photo courtesy of Charcoal Venice

Charcoal Benedict

This is not your average Benedict. When was the last time you had hollandaise infused with charcoal? We're guessing never, earning this dish at Charcoal Venice a spot on this list. In addition to the Instagram-worthy hollandaise, the dish includes grilled ham, tomato compote and the mandatory poached egg.

425 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey; (310) 751-6794, charcoalvenice.com.

