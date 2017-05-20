5 Recent Restaurant Openings to Check Out
|
Jakob Layman
Like the ever expanding Big Bang that created our universe, L.A. food scene continues to explode. Here are five recent restaurant openings for you to feast your eyes on.
A New, Casual Seafood Spot Is Coming to The Valley
Phillip Frankland Lee is making moves in the San Fernando and points north, starting with the opening of his newest venture, Frankland's Crab & Co. in Encino.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Housemade aalumi, crescentine fritte and strachinno at Rossoblu
Courtesy Rossoblu
Get Excited for Rossoblu, a New Italian Spot Opening in Downtown
Rossoblu, the new restaurant from Sotto's Steve Samson (and one of our most anticipated restaurant openings of 2017) is now open. At Sotto, Samson has always aimed for regional specificity in terms of the food of Italy, and Rossoblu is no different. The menu will focus on Bologna and its region of Emilia-Romagna.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Seasonal mushroom boscaiola with polenta, truffles and bacon
Anne Fishbein
An Italian Stallion Rides Into the Former Terrine Space
Ponte is a restaurant owned by Bombet Hospitality Group, which until recently was Terrine. The turnaround was swift, and the place doesn't look that much different.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Beet terrine, fresh chevre. chimichurri, pea tendrils
Anne Fishbein
This New Venice Spot Isn't a Game Changer - It's Just a Great Place to Have Dinner
Chez Tex is a restaurant in the old-fashioned model, a mom-and-pop so true to the genre that the couple in question literally became parents within the first weeks of the place's opening.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Another sandwich on rye (That isn't bacon.)
Courtesy Socially You
Fleishik's, the New Deli-esque Fairfax Restaurant, Finally Serves Rye Bread
Fleishik's Sandwiches, Nosh and Whiskey opened this week to utter madness, with lines of people eager for kosher sandwiches forming out the door.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
