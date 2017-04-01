Here Are Some New L.A. Restaurants to Check Out Now

EXPAND Chochoyotes at Verlaine Courtesy Verlaine

Foodies in L.A. have it made. The city boasts some of the best restaurants and celebrates the cuisine of many cultures from across the universe. If that's not enough to convince you that dining in L.A. is always fresh and exciting, our food scene is constantly evolving as new restaurants sprout up and old ones get makeover. Here is a list of new and reopened restaurants in L.A.

Diego Hernandez's Verlaine Opens in the Old Dominick's Space

According to reps for the project, the group is looking "to create a restaurant that speaks to the year-round bounty of California produce and farming, as well as the influences and culinary experiences that each bring to the project. This is not a Mexican restaurant; it is a chef-driven restaurant with a Mexican chef at the helm."

Read the full L.A. Weekly review here.

EXPAND Wolfdown's Korean Fried Chicken Joanne Kim

Wolfdown Replaces Nicky D's in Silver Lake, and a Local Reconsiders Gentrification

Wolfdown, the new dinner spot on Rowena, is a mostly Asian-influenced and largely produce-driven, modern and atmospheric and trendy. Back then it was Nicky D’s, which was just about the opposite of all of those things.

Read the full L.A. Weekly review here.

The Flowering Broccoli Pie Scott Reitz

Beloved Bakery Lodge Reopens, This Time With More Pizza

Lodge 2.0 opened recently, and aside from the paper-wrapped loaves offered for sale from a carousel in the dining room, the space looked less like the bakery and coffee shop that opened in 2015 and more like a pizzeria.

Read the full L.A. Weekly review here.

EXPAND The Zayde Katie McGehee, Socially You

Fleishik's Raises the Question - Is a Deli a Deli If it Doesn't Serve Rye Bread?

Fleishik's Sandwiches, Nosh and Whiskey opened this recently to utter madness, with lines of people eager for kosher sandwiches forming out the door.

Read the full L.A. Weekly review here.

EXPAND Danny Liao

Earle's (Formerly Earlez Grille) Returns to Leimert Park After Making Way for the Crenshaw Line

A beloved Leimert Park restaurant has returned after an absence of more than three years. Earle’s, formerly known as Earlez Grille, has relocated to a bright new space a few blocks south of its previous location.

Read the full L.A. Weekly review here.

