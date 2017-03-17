5 New Brunch Options to Try in Los Angeles This Weekend

EXPAND Lemon ricotta pancakes at the Water Grill downtown. Alan de Herrera

Spring has sprung in Los Angeles, quite suddenly as a matter of fact, which means you now have reason to get out of bed on a Sunday and go do something rather than huddling under the covers all day. Spring is brunch season, and a bunch of restaurants have launched brunch service just in time. Here are TK new brunches in Los Angeles to try this weekend, and one that'll get you started early.

Lucky Charmer cocktail at Nighthawk Breakfast Bar Courtesy Nighthawk Breakfast Bar

Nighthawk Breakfast Bar, which has staked its reputation on the concept of serving breakfast for dinner, is launching Friday brunches as of today. Friday brunch will run from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and will include some new menu items, such as a biscuit bao with braised pork belly, and a farro and tofu scramble they've dubbed the "super bowl." The restaurant is also adding some large format cocktails meant for sharing with friends. Because the launch is happening on St. Patrick's Day, today they're offering a "lucky charmer" cocktail, pictured above. It's Lucky Charms cereal with milk, spiked with booze. Good luck with that. 417 Washington Blvd., Venice. (424) 835-4556. nighthawkrestaurants.com

AR Cucina has just recently started serving brunch from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sundays. The lengthy, Italian-leaning menu includes polenta cake with short rib ragu and poached eggs, and porchetta hash with 'nduja, fingerling potatoes and ciabatta. There's also a new brunch cocktail menu. 9531 Culver Boulevard, Culver City. (310) 558-8800. arcucina.com

EXPAND Bread pudding french toast with pink peppercorn cream, gooseberry and passionfruit at Baran's 2239 Localite LA

Baran’s 2239 began serving brunch a couple of weeks ago. The well-reviewed restaurant in Hermosa Beach continues its theme of international mashups with dishes such as a Japanese omelette with dirty rice, yuzu and a soy chili gastrique; and chilaquiles with mole and duck confit. Brunch at Baran's runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. 502 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. (424) 247-8468. barans2239.com

The Doheny Room launched brunch for the first time last week, and will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays from here on out. Chef Danny Elmaleh is serving creative international brunch dishes, including kimchee fried rice, vegetable shakshouka, and fried chicken with biscuits. They've also launched a special brunch cocktail list. 9077 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood. (424) 777-0266 dohenyroom.com

EXPAND House smoked salmon at Water Grill Alan de Herrera

The Water Grill downtown is now serving brunch, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Menu items include lemon ricotta pancakes, crab benedict, and house smoked salmon with bagels and cream cheese (pictured). 544 South Grand Ave., downtown. (213) 891-0900. watergrill.com