5 L.A. Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner

If you'd rather just leave the house entirely on Thanksgiving Day — rather than doing all that cooking and cleaning — consider heading out to one of these restaurants for a professionally cooked feast. Just remember to make a reservation, the earlier the better.

EXPAND Lobster mashed potatoes Courtesy Mastro's

Mastro's

If you're more into steak than turkey, head to Mastro's for incredibly rich food. And strong cocktails. Take Lyft. The macaroni and cheese is made with Gorgonzola, the mashed potatoes have lobster in them, the gnocchi are made with truffles. Might as well have the crab legs, too. And finish it all off with Mastro's completely absurd, justifiably famous butter cake. All Mastro’s locations in Southern California will be open on Thanksgiving from 2-9 p.m.

Multiple locations. mastrosrestaurants.com.

Courtesy Crossroads

Crossroads

Vegan restaurant Crossroads will host Thanksgiving dinner noon-5 p.m. for $80 per person. The first course is butternut squash bisque, followed by an autumn chop salad, then a spiced chickpea cake with cranberry-cabernet sauce, mashed potatoes with porcini gravy, stuffing, Brussels sprouts and sweet potato biscuits. And then dessert!

8284 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; (323) 782-9245, crossroadskitchen.com.

EXPAND Dessert at Craft Robert Schwartz

Craft L.A.

Craft LA will offer a prix fixe feast from chef de cuisine Denis Crutchfield and pastry chef Shannon Swindle that blends traditional holiday plates with Craft favorites. The meal starts family-style with dishes like pork belly with butternut squash and sage, then a choice of turkey, lamb, fish or pasta. An assortment of sides such as sausage and raisin stuffing and Brussels sprouts will be presented for diners to share alongside their main plates. The nearly legendary Swindle will offer a selection desserts including a pumpkin and cranberry “bombe” and quince brown betty. Price is $140 per person (not inclusive of beverages, tax and gratuity).

10100 Constellation Blvd., Century City; (310) 279-4180, craftlosangeles.com.

EXPAND Courtesy Maple at Descanso Gardens

Maple at Descanso Gardens

This buffet certainly has the prettiest setting in L.A. County. With seatings at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Maple has a setup that includes a carving station with turkey and pork roast, along with wild mushroom ravioli, maple-bourbon mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, glazed baby root vegetables and buttered corn. Finish off with bread pudding and pecan, apple, cherry and pumpkin pies.

1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge; (818) 864-6435, patinagroup.com.

EXPAND Pumpkin-banana Bundt cake Courtesy Wolf

Wolf

Wolf's prix fixe Thanksgiving feast features a five-course tasting for $75 per person, plus an optional beverage pairing. You'll get spins on all the classics (or you can sub in salmon for turkey), including a pumpkin-banana Bundt cake for dessert. The restaurant also has a cool idea: leftovers that aren't leftovers. For $15 you can take home a box of turkey with stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and more — all you need to supply for the next day is the white bread.

7661 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; (323) 424-7735, wolfdiningla.com.

