5 Great Spam Dishes in L.A. According to Seoul Sausage Co. Chef Chris Oh

Chris Oh is a man with many passions. The founder of Seoul Sausage Co., co-founder of Hanjip, and managing partner of Escala needs to have wide-ranging tastes and curiosities in order to keep his various creative endeavors going. But while his culinary enthusiasms run the gamut from high to low end and everything in between, Oh reserves a special place in his heart for Spam. So much so that this past summer, Hanjip featured a spam ice cream sandwich made in collaboration with Coolhaus. And of course there's the Spam musubi ball at Seoul Sausage Co., filled with macaroni salad, Spam and pineapple. Oh calls it "Hawaii in a ball."

And Oh wants to spread the Spam love. With that in mind, he provided us with five places around L.A. where you can get your Spam fix, or develop mystery meat obsession of your own.

5. Toe Bang

"This staple in Koreatown is super popular for their Korean-style bar food. Even better, they're open until 2:15 a.m. I like their bubbling, spicy stew with ramen noodles, Spam, and cheese." 3465 W 6th St, Ste 110; Koreatown. 213-394-2469.

RiceBar interior/Spam sandwich at RiceBar

4. RiceBar

"This Filipino restaurant in downtown L.A. is known for their heirloom grains, but I really like their Spam sandwich! Comes with a fried egg and spicy mayo—what more could you want!?" 419 W 7th St; downtown. 213-807-5341. ricebarla.com

3. The Bun Shop

"Their crispy, deep fried Spam in between a sweet bao bun is to die for! It’s great drinking food." 151 N Western Ave; Koreatown. 323-468-1031 thebunshopla.com

2. DGM (DwitGolMok)

"Another one of my favorite K-town drinking spots (sensing a theme here?), this place hands out complimentary popcorn and soup. I also get Spam here and cover it in ketchup in between soju shots." 3275 Wilshire Blvd; Koreatown. 213-382-8432.

Musubis at Da Kikokiko

1. Da Kikokiko

"Not a Korean place, but I’m glad this spot just opened on the Westside because I love spam musubis! They serve a very traditional version with shite sushi rice with grilled spam, wrapped in nori and sprinkled with sesame seeds. Tastes just like the ones in Hawaii." 12746 W Jefferson Blvd; Playa Vista. 424-835-4192. dakikokiko.com

