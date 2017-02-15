menu

5 Great Mediterranean Restaurants in Los Angeles According to Doheny Room Chef Danny Elmaleh

Chef Miles Thompson Shares L.A.'s Most Unmissable Restaurants


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

5 Great Mediterranean Restaurants in Los Angeles According to Doheny Room Chef Danny Elmaleh

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 7:04 a.m.
By Besha Rodell
Chef Dany Elmaleh
Chef Dany Elmaleh
Courtesy Doheny Room
A A

Chef Danny Elmaleh's cooking is informed by many things, but his mixed Moroccan and Japanese heritage provide much of his inspiration. At the Doheny Room, his menu puts Mediterranean and Asian twists on American classics, and at Cleo, you can find his take on modern Mediterranean food. We wondered what his favorite Mediterranean eats are in L.A. (outside of his own restaurants), and he was kind enough to share his top five.

5. It's All good House of Kabob
"Great chicken kebabs. The combination meals make a great lunch." 6800 Reseda Blvd., Reseda. (818) 757-7702.

Tel Aviv GrillEXPAND
Tel Aviv Grill
Garrett Snyder

4. Tel Aviv Grill
"Fast casual shawarma and falafel concept, similar to what you will find in Israel." 19014 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana. 818-774-9400.

3. Lucques
"Great ambiance and great, consistent food. Never lets you down." 8474 Melrose Ave. West Hollywood; (323) 655-6277. lucques.com

Falafel at Ta-eem Grill
Falafel at Ta-eem Grill
Rachael Narins

2. Ta-Eem Grill
"Fun place, larger portions. Lots of options for small salads make it exciting." 7422 Melrose Ave., Fairfax. (323) 944-0013. ta-eemgrillinc.com

1. Joe's Falafel
"This place has been in Studio City for a long time. Great falafel and tahini sauce." 3535 Cahuenga Blvd., Studio City. (323) 512-4447. joesfalafel.net

Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell is LA Weekly's Australian-born, New York-bred, Southern-fried, James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic. She likes tacos. And whiskey.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >