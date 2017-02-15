5 Great Mediterranean Restaurants in Los Angeles According to Doheny Room Chef Danny Elmaleh

Chef Dany Elmaleh Courtesy Doheny Room

Chef Danny Elmaleh's cooking is informed by many things, but his mixed Moroccan and Japanese heritage provide much of his inspiration. At the Doheny Room, his menu puts Mediterranean and Asian twists on American classics, and at Cleo, you can find his take on modern Mediterranean food. We wondered what his favorite Mediterranean eats are in L.A. (outside of his own restaurants), and he was kind enough to share his top five.

5. It's All good House of Kabob

"Great chicken kebabs. The combination meals make a great lunch." 6800 Reseda Blvd., Reseda. (818) 757-7702.

EXPAND Tel Aviv Grill Garrett Snyder

4. Tel Aviv Grill

"Fast casual shawarma and falafel concept, similar to what you will find in Israel." 19014 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana. 818-774-9400.

3. Lucques

"Great ambiance and great, consistent food. Never lets you down." 8474 Melrose Ave. West Hollywood; (323) 655-6277. lucques.com

Falafel at Ta-eem Grill Rachael Narins

2. Ta-Eem Grill

"Fun place, larger portions. Lots of options for small salads make it exciting." 7422 Melrose Ave., Fairfax. (323) 944-0013. ta-eemgrillinc.com

1. Joe's Falafel

"This place has been in Studio City for a long time. Great falafel and tahini sauce." 3535 Cahuenga Blvd., Studio City. (323) 512-4447. joesfalafel.net

