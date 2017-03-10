10 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles for Outdoor Dining

EXPAND Malibu Pier Keith Yahl

We have a right to be smug: it's almost always outdoor dining season in L.A. As a result, we have perhaps the best selection in the country of places to dine in the open air. But amidst this wealth, some patios, decks and gardens truly stand out. To help you navigate, here's our list of the prettiest, most convivial, and some downright stunning places to dine in the fresh air.

Lighting the heat lamps at Gracias Madre. Anne Fishbein

10. Gracias Madre

Located near the end (or beginning) of Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, Mexican vegan restaurant Gracias Madre is a gorgeous space. Previously an antique store, the room is awash with clean white paint, making its high, vaulted ceilings and light wood floors feel sleek but inviting. The outdoor patio, anchored by a roaring fireplace, more than doubles the restaurant's seating capacity, and colorful cushions, stylish tilework and cascading, potted plants make the whole place feel like something out of a high-design Mexican home-decor magazine. When the evenings get chilly a blazing fireplace in the center of the patio warms things up, and pretty details such as shrines to the Virgin make it feel like more than just a garden. What to order: Organic margaritas and sweet potato flautas. 8905 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood; (323) 978-2170. — Besha Rodell

EXPAND Courtesy Elysian

9. Elysian

Elysian has gone through a number of incarnations, but the glory of that patio has never changed. Given that the restaurant is located in a mostly-industrial area next to the L.A. River, the charming enclosed outdoor area feels a bit like a hidden jewel. The faux-industrial look is done perfectly here, the bare bulbs and aluminum siding offset by plenty of greenery. Right now the restaurant is only open Wednesday-Saturday evenings, but that just means it's perfect for romance. — Katherine Spiers

2806 Clearwater St., Elysian Valley. (323) 522-6625, elysianla.com.



8. Chateau Marmont:

Believe the hype. Lounging on the vintage furniture arranged around Chateau Marmont's garden terrace will make a person feel like a 1930s-era Hollywood movie star. On any given day, movie producers, break-out young screenwriters and gorgeous starlets are likely dining — and schmoozing — at this noted establishment. And, most regular folk want in on the action: the two French girls vacationing in L.A. and eating ice cream, the mother-and-daughter duo asking the waiter a string of questions and the lady sitting alone wearing sunglasses at a table for two. Although the lively Bar Marmont is down the hill, the restaurant's bar has its own spirited following for those who like a little nosh with their late-night cocktails. What to order: spaghetti Bolognese. 8221 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood; (323) 656-1010. — Jessica Koslow

EXPAND Indoor-outdoor dining at Spago. Anne Fishbein

7. Spago

Spago remains one of the best spots in town for power dining and celebrity sightings, and no place is more convivial for Beverly Hills revelry than the front brick-floored patio, where you can dine on white tablecloths under trees festooned with twinkling lights. The year-round patio is covered when necessary, and heat lamps are always on hand in case you're chilly. Service is about as formal as L.A. gets, but you'll find patrons here in everything from flip flops to fur coats. What to order: Veal filet mignon tartar with smoked mascarpone. 176 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills; (310) 385-0880. — B.R.

A glass of rose at a table on the pier at Malibu Pier Restaurant Anne Fishbein

6. Malibu Farm Restaurant and Bar

What better view could you ask for than the Pacific ocean in all its glory, a swarm of surfers riding the waves, and a vintage pier? Because that's what you see from Malibu Farm Restaurant and Bar's deck, a view that's blinding in its glory. The whole restaurant sports a nautical-chic, gorgeous, whitewashed vintage vibe punctuated by modern elements that you often have to look at twice to notice. Watch tourists take selfies and feel the ocean breeze whip through your hair. What to order: a rum swizzle and a Santa Barbara spot prawn corn dog. 23000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu; (310) 456-8820. — B.R.

Eveleigh Courtesy Eveleigh

5. Eveleigh

The Eveleigh is like a garden party oasis in the midst of West Hollywood, and the barn-like back room, which is actually a patio, is one of the loveliest parties in town. Owners were smart enough to install two bars, and one of them is at the back of the patio, where you can order stellar cocktails and look out over a stunning view of the city sprawled out in all its jewel-like magic. What to order: house-made charcuterie. 8752 W. Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood; (424) 239-1630. — B.R.