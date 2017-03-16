Eat These, the 10 Best Nachos in Los Angeles

EXPAND Fully loaded pulled pork nachos from Gus's BBQ. Courtesy Gus's BBQ

Nachos are a perfect food. A holy union of cheese and crunch, they're served on street corners and at trendy dining spots in equal measure across L.A. Whether eaten with kimchi, vegan cheese or more traditional toppings, they'll always be delicious — because come on, they're nachos. Here are ten of the best nachos in the city.

Pulled Pork Nachos, Gus’s BBQ

The nachos served at Gus’s BBQ are not subtle. They wallop you across the face with a four-cheese sauce and two types of melted cheese (jack cheese and smoked mozzarella), then add on barbecue baked beans and pickled jalapeños for good measure. Then comes the pulled pork, smothered in a homemade barbecue sauce. Some nachos are an appetizer. These are a full blown meal.

808 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena. (626) 799-3251, facebook.com/gussbbq.

Carne Asada Nachos, Mexicali Taco & Co

Mexicali Taco keeps it simple. They take tender carne asada, pile it on top of perfectly crunchy, double fried tortilla chips and add classically melty nacho cheese sauce. Once served, head to the restaurant’s substantial salsa bar to add salsa verde, mole or whatever else you desire. The resulting nachos are by the book — sometimes you just don’t mess with perfection.

702 N. Figueroa St., downtown. (213) 613-0416, mexicalitaco.com.

Suadero Nachos, Downtown Taco Company

When the stars align, the crowds at Angel City Brewery are blessed in the form of truly great Mexican food from Downtown Taco Company. Their food stand appears elsewhere across downtown occasionally, and their mobile status doesn’t keep them from churning out food in prodigious quantities. Order nachos covered in braised brisket suadero and drizzled in garlicky guacatillo sauce (like the name implies, a delicious combination of avocado and tomatillo) for the perfect mid-brewery crawl snack. These nachos are a silver bullet for drunchies, but they’re equally amazing when consumed sober.

Location varies. facebook.com/downtowntacocola.

Frito Pie, Homestate

Tex-Mex is a unique breed of cuisine, responsible for delicious fusion foods like queso, chile con carne and, of course, the Frito pie. A Frito pie a popular Texas snack experience that can be found in L.A. at Homestate, where Central Texas cuisine is brought to East Hollywood. There, a Fritos bag is stuffed with chili con carne, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, pickled red onions, sour cream and cheese for a decidedly Texan spin on nachos.

4624 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood. (323) 906-1122, myhomestate.com.

Kimchi Nachos, Komodo

Korean Mexican fusion will never cease to be amazing, and kimchi nachos are a match made in heaven. The ones at Komodo are covered in a thick layer of chicken and bacon for a dish that’s equal parts meat, cheese and spice.

235 Main St., Venice. (310) 255-6742, komodofood.com.

Roasted Cauliflower Nachos, Petty Cash Taqueria

Petty Cash Taqueria bills themselves as semi-authentic Mexican cuisine, and the resulting food is a delicious blend of L.A. and Baja flavors. The nachos, of course, are stellar. Tortilla chips and melted jack cheese are given the L.A. treatment — blanketed in kale and and roasted rainbow cauliflower, natch — before being blanketed in crema spiked with poblano peppers. The whole dish is covered in pickled fresno chiles for a mild, slightly sweet dose of heat.

7360 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax. (323) 933-5300, pettycashtaqueria.com.

Green Dragon "Wachos," The Lobos Truck

For The Lobos Truck nachos, tortilla chips are eschewed in favor of waffle fries. The resulting “wachos” might be considered sacrilegious by nachos purists, but they’re undeniably delicious. Go big with the Green Dragon Wachos: crinkly waffle fries covered in sweetly spicy "Green Dragon" sauce, guacamole, scallions and a drizzle of ranch.

Locations vary. thelobostruck.com.

Chorizo Nachos, Bar Ama

“Super Nacho Hour” might be the the three greatest words we’ve ever heard. Bar Ama is Tex-Mex, so the nachos served during happy hour come lacquered in thick, gooey queso. Embrace it, and be sure to add chorizo for some textural complexity. Vegan options are also available.

118 W 4th St., downtown. (213) 687-8002, bar-ama.com.

Filet Mignon Nachos, Sky’s Gourmet Tacos

Most Mexican restaurants have one plate of nachos on their menu. Sky’s offers a number of varieties, from shiitake mushroom to shrimp. Their vegan nachos, lovingly made with meat and cheese substitutes, are a true example of L.A. cuisine, but carnivores can’t do better than the filet mignon nachos. If you’re willing to cough up $18 for nachos, these babies are the perfect marriage of greasy and gourmet.

5408 W Pico Blvd., Mid-City. (323) 932-6253, skysgourmettacos.com.

Nachos, Mohawk Bend

Uber-trendy Echo Park gastropub Mohawk Bend is all about crowd-favorite comfort foods, so of course their nachos are terrific. The cheddar cheese is baked until golden brown, evenly coating each tortilla chip beneath two types of salsa, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. Or, sub in cashew crema for a vegan version at no extra charge. For the ultimate dining experience, pair with one of the 72 beers on tap.

2141 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park. (213) 483-2337, mohawk.la.

