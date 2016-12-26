menu

Yes, Rent Skyrocketed in 2016


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Yes, Rent Skyrocketed in 2016

Monday, December 26, 2016 at 6:45 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
On the rise
On the rise
Dan Terzian/Flickr
A A

It wasn't your imagination. Rents continued to climb in Los Angeles in 2016, even as some residents enjoy a mild form of rent control.

Supply is short, and Los Angeles continues to grow, leading to some jaw-dropping two-bedroom rents in places like Beverly Glen ($6,750), Venice ($5,000), and even downtown ($3,280), according to the latest data from Apartment List.

Related Stories

Fellow listings site Zumper recently revealed its year-end data. L.A. rents this year were up 5.2 percent compared to 2015, the site found. That made Los Angeles the seventh most expensive city in America for renters, according to the analysis. But that doesn't take into account median income around here. UCLA did take into account income and cost of living and famously declared L.A. to be the least affordable rental market in the nation in 2014.

A Zumper map (below) shows that the highest increases this year — those at 10 percent or higher — were seen in Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills, Mid-City, and Olympic Park (west of Koreatown). The site found that rents downtown dropped eight percent over the year; Westwood saw a five percent decrease. Both neighborhoods have seen historically high peaks, however, so a little drop isn't that surprising.

Zumper found the highest rents in America in San Francisco, New York, Boston, San Jose and Oakland, respectively. The site says rents were down or flat in many of these markets, providing some hope that a ceiling might have been reached.

It says the one-bedroom median in L.A., by the way, was $2,030 in 2016. Can we take it higher in 2017? Let's hope not.

Yes, Rent Skyrocketed in 2016
Zumper
Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >