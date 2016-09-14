Woodland Hills Man Murdered After Opening Gate for Pizza Delivery

The LAPD in action steve lyon/Flickr

A man expecting pizza delivery was fatally shot outside his Woodland Hills home last night, according to police and multiple reports.

The victim was identified by this afternoon as 37-year-old Hovik Krboyan, said L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Assistant Chief Ed Winter. An autopsy was forthcoming.

"We believe that he was expecting a pizza man and in turn may have encountered the suspects," Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Mike Kozak told KTLA News. It doesn't appear the pizza delivery worker had anything to do with the homicide. The Los Angeles Daily News reported that Krboyan opened a gate for what he expected was food delivery.

Cops think the victim might have known the shooter. "After examining the crime scene, it appears the victim knew his assailants," said Capt. Paul Vernon, commanding officer of the department's Topanga Division.

"We aren’t sure, yet, what’s behind this man’s shooting, but cases like this often stem from business or domestic disputes," he added.

Officers found the man down outside the home at 4929 Medina Drive after receiving an 11:50 p.m. report of shots fired, according to an LAPD statement.

"The victim was home with his wife and young daughter when the shooting occurred outside the house, but on the property.," according to the department. "The wife and daughter had remained in the house and were not targeted."

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call detectives at 818-374-1943.