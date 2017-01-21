menu

Women's March in DTLA Is a Massive Revolt Against Trump

Police Gear Up for Inauguration Day Protests


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Women's March in DTLA Is a Massive Revolt Against Trump

Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 5:59 p.m.
By Dennis Romero
Participants in the Women's March L.A. tweeted that the crowd was so thick at times that the march had come to a standstill.EXPAND
Participants in the Women's March L.A. tweeted that the crowd was so thick at times that the march had come to a standstill.
Larissa Puro/ USC Institute for Global Health (Flickr)
A A

A larger than expected crowd amassed on the streets of downtown Los Angeles today as part a global women's revolt against the presidency of Donald Trump.

Authorities estimated today's crowd at more than 100,000, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Eric Scott said as much: "Approximately 100,000" joined the march, he said.

Organizers say it was more like 750,000.

Related Stories

Whatever the number, observers considered it a historic day. Protesters piled in cars, trains and buses before filling downtown streets with a sea of signs and pink hats. Metro Los Angeles said it added extra trains to lines heading downtown and warned "long lines at stations" were to be expected as a result of the turnout.

Although march organizers described the event as a nonpartisan "celebration of human rights," the marches from coast-to-coast, which drew an estimated 2.5 million people to America's streets, were a clear repudiation of Trump.

The event included a march from Pershing Square to City Hall followed by a festival on Broadway, but participants tweeted that the crowd was so thick at times that the march had come to a standstill. Participants held signs that read, "Women's rights are human rights" and "The power of a girl is to change the world."

Police said there were no arrests. The LAFD's Scott said 10 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries; only one required hospitalization. Police began reopening downtown streets at 3 p.m.

-With reporting from City News Service.

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >