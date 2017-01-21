Women's March in DTLA Is a Massive Revolt Against Trump

EXPAND Participants in the Women's March L.A. tweeted that the crowd was so thick at times that the march had come to a standstill. Larissa Puro/ USC Institute for Global Health (Flickr)

A larger than expected crowd amassed on the streets of downtown Los Angeles today as part a global women's revolt against the presidency of Donald Trump.

Authorities estimated today's crowd at more than 100,000, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Eric Scott said as much: "Approximately 100,000" joined the march, he said.

Organizers say it was more like 750,000.

Whatever the number, observers considered it a historic day. Protesters piled in cars, trains and buses before filling downtown streets with a sea of signs and pink hats. Metro Los Angeles said it added extra trains to lines heading downtown and warned "long lines at stations" were to be expected as a result of the turnout.

Although march organizers described the event as a nonpartisan "celebration of human rights," the marches from coast-to-coast, which drew an estimated 2.5 million people to America's streets, were a clear repudiation of Trump.

The event included a march from Pershing Square to City Hall followed by a festival on Broadway, but participants tweeted that the crowd was so thick at times that the march had come to a standstill. Participants held signs that read, "Women's rights are human rights" and "The power of a girl is to change the world."

Police said there were no arrests. The LAFD's Scott said 10 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries; only one required hospitalization. Police began reopening downtown streets at 3 p.m.

-With reporting from City News Service.