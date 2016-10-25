Why Does Halloween Allegedly Suck in L.A.?
With about a half million participants, West Hollywood's annual street carnival claims to be "the world’s largest Halloween festivity." Add to that the city's epic Dia de los Muertos events, Knott's Scary Farm, Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, sexy Lucha Vavoom spectacles, shows at the Magic Castle, and more house parties than Kid 'n Play could have ever hoped for, and you might conclude that Greater L.A. is kind of a Halloween wonderland. Los Angeles even consistently ranks as one of the nation's top trick-or-treat cities.
So why does Halloween in L.A. (allegedly) suck?
Personal finance site WalletHub ranked 2016’s Best Cities for Halloween, and L.A. didn't fare well. The site looked at 18 indicators for the nation's 100 largest cities, factors including costume stores per capita, weather and the average cost of a Halloween party ticket.
Guess where Los Angeles bombed? It's where we fail in almost every facet of life here — cost. "L.A. ranked last when it comes to the average price of Halloween party ticket and the average movie-ticket price," WalletHub spokeswoman Diana Popa said.
The city ranked 64th overall on the list. Los Angeles even did poorly when it comes to our Halloween parties, for which we ranked 84th. And, strangely, L.A. ranked 90th for Halloween weather. WalletHub based this on the difference between the average year-round temperature and what the weather is expected to be like on Oct. 31.
Interestingly, Santa Ana, our neighbor to the south, was deemed to be the best city in America for Halloween. It ranked first for trick-or-treat friendliness, according to WalletHub. Among America's top Halloween cities, New York came in second, Jersey City third, Newark fourth and Laredo, Texas, fifth.
If you want a cheap Halloween date, Phoenix is your best bet, WalletHub found.
