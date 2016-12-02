Weekend DUI Crackdown Focuses on Hollywood
Let's admit it. December can be a hard-drinking month. The holidays, family gatherings and cooler weather can all make a heartwarming shot of whiskey extra appealing.
Just be responsible. It's also high season for crackdowns on drunk drivers. The Los Angeles Police Department and other agencies will be on the hunt for DUI violators starting tonight. Hollywood appears to be getting the brunt of L.A. police operations. "If you are planning a gathering or celebration with alcohol included, or if you are out on the town, plan ahead and designate a non-drinking sober driver," the LAPD said in a statement. Also, there's an app (or several) for that.
The department is giving you a heads up about where it will be and when it will be there. Here's your weekend DUI crackdown info, courtesy of local law enforcement:
Tonight from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. extra cops will hit the streets of Hollywood. The LAPD calls this a DUI "saturation patrol."
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Clippers v Indiana Pacers - Verified Resale Tickets
TicketsSun., Dec. 4, 6:30pm
-
Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz - Verified Resale Tickets
TicketsMon., Dec. 5, 7:30pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Carolina Hurricanes
TicketsWed., Dec. 7, 7:30pm
-
Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors - Verified Resale Tickets
TicketsWed., Dec. 7, 7:30pm
Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a DUI checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival at Manchester Avenue and Denver Avenue in South L.A.
Tonight from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Pasadena police will be operating a checkpoint at an undisclosed location in their city.
Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be up and running on Sepulveda Boulevard and Parthenia Street in North Hills.
Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be happening on Hollywood Boulevard at Argyle Avenue in Hollywood.
Sunday from 5 p.m.. to 1 a.m. a saturation patrol will strike in the LAPD's Foothill Division area of the San Fernando Valley.
Be safe.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Los Angeles, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
CSUN Men?s Basketball vs. Idaho State Men's Basketball
TicketsSat., Dec. 3, 4:00pm
-
Los Angeles D-Fenders vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
TicketsSat., Dec. 3, 6:30pm
-
CSUN Womens Basketball vs. Eastern Washington Women's Basketball
TicketsSat., Dec. 3, 6:30pm
-
UCLA Bruins Women's Basketball vs. Hawaii Rainbows Wahine Womens Basketball
TicketsSun., Dec. 4, 2:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!