Weekend DUI Crackdown Focuses on Hollywood

The LAPD will be hunting for drunk drivers this weekend. P.V.O.G ./ Flickr

Let's admit it. December can be a hard-drinking month. The holidays, family gatherings and cooler weather can all make a heartwarming shot of whiskey extra appealing.

Just be responsible. It's also high season for crackdowns on drunk drivers. The Los Angeles Police Department and other agencies will be on the hunt for DUI violators starting tonight. Hollywood appears to be getting the brunt of L.A. police operations. "If you are planning a gathering or celebration with alcohol included, or if you are out on the town, plan ahead and designate a non-drinking sober driver," the LAPD said in a statement. Also, there's an app (or several) for that.

The department is giving you a heads up about where it will be and when it will be there. Here's your weekend DUI crackdown info, courtesy of local law enforcement:

Tonight from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. extra cops will hit the streets of Hollywood. The LAPD calls this a DUI "saturation patrol."

Tonight from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a DUI checkpoint will be awaiting your arrival at Manchester Avenue and Denver Avenue in South L.A.

Tonight from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Pasadena police will be operating a checkpoint at an undisclosed location in their city.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be up and running on Sepulveda Boulevard and Parthenia Street in North Hills.

Saturday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. a checkpoint will be happening on Hollywood Boulevard at Argyle Avenue in Hollywood.

Sunday from 5 p.m.. to 1 a.m. a saturation patrol will strike in the LAPD's Foothill Division area of the San Fernando Valley.

Be safe.

