Weed Review: Kurvana's LUNO Packs a Punch

There’s no doubt that Kurvana is a standout in the cannabis industry. This past week we sampled Kurvana’s LUNO, from its ASCND line, and to say this thing is potent would be an understatement. It’s been a while since we've felt this substantial a reaction from a vape pen. With this Lunar O.G. indica at nearly 90 percent THC, maybe we should’ve seen it coming, but it caught us off-guard (in the best of ways).
This strain is perfect for anxiety and stress relief. It can also do wonders for your appetite, so maybe have some of your favorite snacks on hand, just in case. All in all, it is a great way to kick off the weekend, and get a sensational night of sleep.
There is a downside, however. With the extremely smooth pull and buttonless technology of the ASCND pen, it can be easy to lose track of your intake and overdo it. Just don’t get too excited and trust that this thing will do the job pretty quick, and you’ll be good to go.
