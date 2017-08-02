Who Should Win in L.A. Weekly's Best of Los Angeles Awards?

Darrick Rainey

Do you have a line on a new bar that the masses haven't yet discovered? An Instagrammer whose images you want to inhabit? A salon whose stylists deserve heaps of praise? Then make your voice heard in our annual Best of L.A. issue!

Voting is open now in nearly 70 categories, from Best Record Store to Best Podcast, Best Food Truck to Best Street Artist. And we’re adding something new to the mix this year — a celebration of L.A. neighborhoods. So if you have a favorite ’hood for cheap eats, for nightlife or for vintage shopping, we want to hear about that, too.

Polls will be open through Tuesday, Sept. 5. Cast your votes at readerschoice.laweekly.com — and look for the winners to be revealed in early October.

And a big thanks in advance to all of you who cast a ballot — you're the best!

