menu

Who Should Win in L.A. Weekly's Best of Los Angeles Awards?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Who Should Win in L.A. Weekly's Best of Los Angeles Awards?

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 8:24 a.m.
By LA Weekly
Who Should Win in L.A. Weekly's Best of Los Angeles Awards?
Darrick Rainey
A A

Do you have a line on a new bar that the masses haven't yet discovered? An Instagrammer whose images you want to inhabit? A salon whose stylists deserve heaps of praise? Then make your voice heard in our annual Best of L.A. issue!

Voting is open now in nearly 70 categories, from Best Record Store to Best Podcast, Best Food Truck to Best Street Artist. And we’re adding something new to the mix this year — a celebration of L.A. neighborhoods. So if you have a favorite ’hood for cheap eats, for nightlife or for vintage shopping, we want to hear about that, too.

Polls will be open through Tuesday, Sept. 5. Cast your votes at readerschoice.laweekly.com — and look for the winners to be revealed in early October.

And a big thanks in advance to all of you who cast a ballot — you're the best!

LA Weekly

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >