menu

This Week's Top News Stories: Virtual Reality Firms and Millennials Are Looking for a Home in L.A.

The L.A. Times Is in the Middle of Yet Another Power Struggle


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

This Week's Top News Stories: Virtual Reality Firms and Millennials Are Looking for a Home in L.A.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 11:18 a.m.
By Kate Durocher
Google's Frank Gehry&ndash;designed offices in Venice are a Silicon Beach original.
Google's Frank Gehry–designed offices in Venice are a Silicon Beach original.
IK's World Trip/Flickr
A A

Unsurprisingly, the virtual reality industry thinks L.A. might be the perfect place to live. And so does the rest of America — which makes the plight of the millennial in this city a tricky one. Read on, for L.A. Weekly's top stories of the week.

Virtual Reality Technology Could Find an Ideal Home in L.A.
The city's deep-rooted film and television industry mean it's an ideal place to cash in on VR if it explodes as expected.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

San Mateo
San Mateo
moonjazz/Flickr

California Is America's Favorite State to Live, Retire or Raise a Family
And when it came to favorite cities, the millennials surveyed ranked L.A. second — behind New York.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

This Week's Top News Stories: Virtual Reality Firms and Millennials Are Looking for a Home in L.A.
Jorge Gonzalez/Flickr

Upcoming Events

Many L.A. Millennials Have Found a Solution to High Rents
This solution often comes with lunch included.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Demonstrators on Wilshire Boulevard in 2006
Demonstrators on Wilshire Boulevard in 2006
Amit/Flickr

Anti-Trump Labor March on May Day Could Be Huge
The May 1 demonstration, "We Resist in Los Angeles," could top the half-million demonstrators who came out for "A Day Without an Immigrant" in 2006.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Top row, from left: Alejandra Campoverdi, Jimmy Gomez, Yolie Flores; bottom row: Sara Hernandez, Wendy Carillo, Robert Ahn
Top row, from left: Alejandra Campoverdi, Jimmy Gomez, Yolie Flores; bottom row: Sara Hernandez, Wendy Carillo, Robert Ahn
Top row: Keough2b/Wikipedia, Jimmy Gomez/Public Domain, New America/Flickr; bottom row: Ryan Orange/L.A. Weekly, Wendy Carillo campaign, Robert Ahn Campaign

Yes, Los Angeles, It's Time for Another Election
The race to replace former U.S. Congressman Xavier Becerra is being framed as a battle between traditional Democrats and new-school progressives – the Hillary-ites vs. the Berniecrats.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Kate Durocher

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >