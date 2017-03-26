This Week's Top News Stories: Virtual Reality Firms and Millennials Are Looking for a Home in L.A.

Google's Frank Gehry–designed offices in Venice are a Silicon Beach original. IK's World Trip/Flickr

Unsurprisingly, the virtual reality industry thinks L.A. might be the perfect place to live. And so does the rest of America — which makes the plight of the millennial in this city a tricky one. Read on, for L.A. Weekly's top stories of the week.

Virtual Reality Technology Could Find an Ideal Home in L.A.

The city's deep-rooted film and television industry mean it's an ideal place to cash in on VR if it explodes as expected.

California Is America's Favorite State to Live, Retire or Raise a Family

And when it came to favorite cities, the millennials surveyed ranked L.A. second — behind New York.

Many L.A. Millennials Have Found a Solution to High Rents

This solution often comes with lunch included.

Anti-Trump Labor March on May Day Could Be Huge

The May 1 demonstration, "We Resist in Los Angeles," could top the half-million demonstrators who came out for "A Day Without an Immigrant" in 2006.

Yes, Los Angeles, It's Time for Another Election

The race to replace former U.S. Congressman Xavier Becerra is being framed as a battle between traditional Democrats and new-school progressives – the Hillary-ites vs. the Berniecrats.

