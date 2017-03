This Week's Top News Stories: Virtual Reality Firms and Millennials Are Looking for a Home in L.A.

Google's Frank Gehry–designed offices in Venice are a Silicon Beach original. IK's World Trip/Flickr

Unsurprisingly, the virtual reality industry thinks L.A. might be the perfect place to live. And so does the rest of America — which makes the plight of the millennial in this city a tricky one. Read on, for L.A. Weekly's top stories of the week.

Virtual Reality Technology Could Find an Ideal Home in L.A.

The city's deep-rooted film and television industry mean it's an ideal place to cash in on VR if it explodes as expected.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

San Mateo moonjazz/Flickr

California Is America's Favorite State to Live, Retire or Raise a Family

And when it came to favorite cities, the millennials surveyed ranked L.A. second — behind New York.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Many L.A. Millennials Have Found a Solution to High Rents

This solution often comes with lunch included.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Demonstrators on Wilshire Boulevard in 2006 Amit/Flickr

Anti-Trump Labor March on May Day Could Be Huge

The May 1 demonstration, "We Resist in Los Angeles," could top the half-million demonstrators who came out for "A Day Without an Immigrant" in 2006.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.

Top row, from left: Alejandra Campoverdi, Jimmy Gomez, Yolie Flores; bottom row: Sara Hernandez, Wendy Carillo, Robert Ahn Jimmy Gomez/Public Domain, Top row: Keough2b/Wikipedia New America/Flickr ; bottom row: Ryan Orange/L.A. Weekly, Wendy Carillo campaign, Robert Ahn Campaign

Yes, Los Angeles, It's Time for Another Election

The race to replace former U.S. Congressman Xavier Becerra is being framed as a battle between traditional Democrats and new-school progressives – the Hillary-ites vs. the Berniecrats.

Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.