This Week's Top News Stories: Virtual Reality Firms and Millennials Are Looking for a Home in L.A.
Google's Frank Gehry–designed offices in Venice are a Silicon Beach original.
Unsurprisingly, the virtual reality industry thinks L.A. might be the perfect place to live. And so does the rest of America — which makes the plight of the millennial in this city a tricky one. Read on, for L.A. Weekly's top stories of the week.
Virtual Reality Technology Could Find an Ideal Home in L.A.
The city's deep-rooted film and television industry mean it's an ideal place to cash in on VR if it explodes as expected.
Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.
California Is America's Favorite State to Live, Retire or Raise a Family
And when it came to favorite cities, the millennials surveyed ranked L.A. second — behind New York.
Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.
Many L.A. Millennials Have Found a Solution to High Rents
This solution often comes with lunch included.
Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.
Anti-Trump Labor March on May Day Could Be Huge
The May 1 demonstration, "We Resist in Los Angeles," could top the half-million demonstrators who came out for "A Day Without an Immigrant" in 2006.
Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.
Top row, from left: Alejandra Campoverdi, Jimmy Gomez, Yolie Flores; bottom row: Sara Hernandez, Wendy Carillo, Robert Ahn
Top row: Keough2b/Wikipedia, Jimmy Gomez/Public Domain, New America/Flickr; bottom row: Ryan Orange/L.A. Weekly, Wendy Carillo campaign, Robert Ahn Campaign
Yes, Los Angeles, It's Time for Another Election
The race to replace former U.S. Congressman Xavier Becerra is being framed as a battle between traditional Democrats and new-school progressives – the Hillary-ites vs. the Berniecrats.
Read the full L.A. Weekly story here.
