menu

Valentine's Gift Bags Handed Out to Homeless Women


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Valentine's Gift Bags Handed Out to Homeless Women

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 12:20 p.m.
By Dennis Romero
Valentine's Gift Bags Handed Out to Homeless Women
Charlie Llewellin/Flickr
A A

Hollywood awards season gift bags are so valuable that recipients are supposed to report them to the IRS. The apparently defunct Academy Awards' gift bags were worth $230,000-plus — more than four times the median family income in Los Angeles County.

The nonprofit Savage Hearts is bringing gift bags of a different sort to the homeless women of Venice today. The event is called "Love Ride," with bags delivered by bicycle. Items don't include Swiss watches and French lotions, however. The bags feature survival gear like water, snacks, blankets, sunscreen, lip balm, toothpaste, soap hand sanitizer, underwear, socks and feminine hygiene products.

Related Stories

"I have seen what a difference we can make in another person's life by simply being kind and listening," Love Ride founder Liz Devin says via email. "Love Ride gives us a chance to take the time to acknowledge the brothers and sisters that are in different places in life than we may be, but we are all still connected."

The group has been doing the giveaway for four years and this year expanded to San Francisco and Miami. It plans to reach 250 women in Venice alone today.

Among the Love Ride's partners is Conscious Period, which offers deals in which consumers can buy tampons for homeless women.

While the giveaway won't make a dent in the city's gross inequality, it will ensure that some women living on the streets feel some of that West Coast warmth. Volunteers dress in pink and pin red hearts to their clothing.

"My dream come true will be when people are celebrating Valentine's Day with Love Rides all over the world," Devin says. "We are all about sharing love, smiles, kindness and hugs."

The ride started at noon at 15 Catamaran St. in Venice.

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >