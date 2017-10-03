menu

USC Professor Sparks Active-Shooter Scare on Campus, Cops Say


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

USC Professor Sparks Active-Shooter Scare on Campus, Cops Say

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 6:03 a.m.
By Dennis Romero
USC Professor Sparks Active-Shooter Scare on Campus, Cops SayEXPAND
Peter Szanto/Flickr
A A

With nerves frayed following the tragedy in Las Vegas Sunday night, social media lit up yesterday when students were told to shelter in place after someone reported there was a mass shooter on the campus of USC.

Police now say the incident was based on a bad report, apparently made by an adjunct professor who started yelling "active shooter" in class after telling students to lock the door and get down. "There was an 'episode' she had," says Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.

The woman, described by police as a member of USC's faculty, was detained and remained in custody last night as officers questioned her and weighed whether or not she was eligible for a psychiatric hold, Lopez said.

Related Stories

"They are investigating whether that teacher should be placed on some type of hold," he says. "They're investigating her to see why she did what she did."

"It was reported a faculty member during class falsely told her students there was an active shooter in the building," USC Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief David Carlisle said via email.

The LAPD received a 911 call about the situation at 12:17 p.m. yesterday, Lopez said. The USC Daily Trojan reported the incident took place at Fertitta Hall. The university immediately broadcast a "shelter in place" alert via its "TrojansAlert" system, Carlisle said.

There was a sizable response by the police and campus safety personnel. "In light of what happened in Las Vegas we had to treat it seriously," Lopez says.

There was no shooting, and the faculty member was hauled away by the LAPD, authorities said.

"LAPD and DPS continue to investigate what events led to the initial reports," Carlisle said.

Dennis Romero
L.A. Weekly staff writer Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >