USC Professor Fatally Stabbed on Campus
A USC professor was fatally stabbed on campus, allegedly by a student who was subsequently arrested, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said
Cops were called to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of McClintock Avenue at 4:35 p.m., he said. The street runs through campus. "The victim is this was a professor at the university," Madison said.
Paramedics were called to the scene one minute earlier, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The victim, a man of about 25 years, was found dead at the scene, she said.
"The suspect was a student," Madison said. He's in custody, he said.
A news conference was expected to take place tonight.
