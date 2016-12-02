USC Professor Fatally Stabbed on Campus

A professor was stabbed at USC. File photo. Alan Cleaver/Flickr

A USC professor was fatally stabbed on campus, allegedly by a student who was subsequently arrested, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said

Cops were called to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of McClintock Avenue at 4:35 p.m., he said. The street runs through campus. "The victim is this was a professor at the university," Madison said.

Paramedics were called to the scene one minute earlier, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The victim, a man of about 25 years, was found dead at the scene, she said.

"The suspect was a student," Madison said. He's in custody, he said.

A news conference was expected to take place tonight.