USC Professor Fatally Stabbed on Campus

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 8:05 p.m.
By Dennis Romero
A professor was stabbed at USC. File photo.
Alan Cleaver/Flickr
A USC professor was fatally stabbed on campus, allegedly by a student who was subsequently arrested, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said

Cops were called to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of McClintock Avenue at 4:35 p.m., he said. The street runs through campus. "The victim is this was a professor at the university," Madison said.

Paramedics were called to the scene one minute earlier, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The victim, a man of about 25 years, was found dead at the scene, she said.

"The suspect was a student," Madison said. He's in custody, he said.

A news conference was expected to take place tonight.

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

