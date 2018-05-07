UCLA Students Take Part in Hijab Solidarity Day

Students gathered at UCLA to recognize Hijab Solidarity Day on Monday, the same day that hundreds marched in support of University of California service workers, members of AFSCME 3299, to demand a fair contract.

While strikers marched and chanted in and around the campus, a smaller but just as passionate group of about 20 women stood in Bruin Plaza, handing out pins that read, “Solidarity with my sisters in hijab,” and answering any questions passersby had about the traditional headscarf.

Any female who wanted to participate received a free hijab and an information card that read, “Why am I wearing this today? To show solidarity with Muslim women who choose to wear hijab and who are possible targets of harassment and misunderstanding. Having students and faculty wear a headscarf for the day and engage in dialogue that promotes solidarity and awareness of Muslim women on campus.”