UCLA Kidnapping Victim Held for Hours, Cops Say
|
A file photo of UCLA
Ted Soqui/L.A. Weekly
A person at UCLA was carjacked, kidnapped and held for hours before being released this week, campus police said.
The victim, who was not affiliated with the Westwood university, was not injured, UCLA cops said in a statement. It started about 5:30 a.m. Monday near the school's Center for Health Sciences, which is in the middle of campus, they said. The ordeal was apparently reported at 4:35 p.m., according to our reading of police statements.
"The suspect, armed with a gun, entered the passenger side of the victim’s car instructing the victim to drive away from campus," according to the UCLA Police Department "The victim, who is not affiliated with UCLA, was held for several hours before being released uninjured. The suspect is not someone the victim knows."
For some reason officials didn't release information about the incident until late yesterday. A campus crime warning, required by law, wasn't emailed to the general public until this afternoon.
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks v. San Jose Sharks
TicketsSun., Oct. 9, 5:00pm
-
Los Angeles Clippers v Utah JAzz - Verified Resale Tickets
TicketsMon., Oct. 10, 7:30pm
-
Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Verified Resale Tickets
TicketsTue., Oct. 11, 7:30pm
-
CSUN Mens Soccer
TicketsWed., Oct. 12, 7:00pm
The suspect was described 5-feet, 8-inch, 200-pound Latino, light skinned with light brown hair and a goatee, according to police. He was wearing a dark t-shirt and shorts, cops said.
The vehicle description is precise: Authorities are looking for a biege 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX with plate number 6ATF805. Here's video of a similar car.
Anyone who has seen the car or who has information on the case was asked to call campus police at 310-825-1491.
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss LA Weekly's biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors - Verified Resale Tickets
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 7:30pm
-
UCLA Bruins Women's Soccer vs. California Golden Bears Women's Soccer
TicketsThu., Oct. 6, 7:00pm
-
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Verified Resale Tickets
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 7:30pm
-
UCLA Bruins Women's Soccer vs. Stanford Cardinal Women's Soccer
TicketsSun., Oct. 9, 1:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!