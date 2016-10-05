UCLA Kidnapping Victim Held for Hours, Cops Say

EXPAND A file photo of UCLA Ted Soqui/L.A. Weekly

A person at UCLA was carjacked, kidnapped and held for hours before being released this week, campus police said.

The victim, who was not affiliated with the Westwood university, was not injured, UCLA cops said in a statement. It started about 5:30 a.m. Monday near the school's Center for Health Sciences, which is in the middle of campus, they said. The ordeal was apparently reported at 4:35 p.m., according to our reading of police statements.

"The suspect, armed with a gun, entered the passenger side of the victim’s car instructing the victim to drive away from campus," according to the UCLA Police Department "The victim, who is not affiliated with UCLA, was held for several hours before being released uninjured. The suspect is not someone the victim knows."

For some reason officials didn't release information about the incident until late yesterday. A campus crime warning, required by law, wasn't emailed to the general public until this afternoon.

The suspect was described 5-feet, 8-inch, 200-pound Latino, light skinned with light brown hair and a goatee, according to police. He was wearing a dark t-shirt and shorts, cops said.

The vehicle description is precise: Authorities are looking for a biege 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX with plate number 6ATF805. Here's video of a similar car.

Anyone who has seen the car or who has information on the case was asked to call campus police at 310-825-1491.