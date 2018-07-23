Trying to Increase Social Equity in the Cannabis Industry

Nearly 200 people gathered in the Leimert Park Vision Theater on Tuesday, July 10, for a round-table discussion on social equity in L.A.'s cannabis industry, with speakers including such notables as Cat Packer, executive director of the city's Department of Cannabis Regulation, and Hilary Bricken, a lawyer and legal advocate for Harris Bricken and the Canna Law Group. The idea was to provide an update on the status of L.A.'s licensing rollout for social equity applicants as well as solutions to ensure the city's industry is headed in a direction that supports participants from communities of color and those otherwise targeted by the War on Drugs.



A project of Seismic Advocacy, in partnership with California Minority Alliance, Latinos for Cannabis and Supernova Woman, the round-table was organized by mother-daughter team Mickey McKinney and Janve Sobers, founders of Seismic Advocacy and social equity applicants themselves vying for a micro business license for their cannabis distribution and delivery company, Born + Bred. The event lured a diverse crowd of those waiting out the licensing game and those interested in supporting the cause. According to RSVP survey data, 36.5 percent of guests were social equity applicants, 7.5 percent were general applicants interested in partnering with a social equity applicant, and 40.4 percent were the general public curious about supporting or investing in a social equity applicant.

While most attendees said they had a basic understanding of the social equity application requirements and the overall cannabis licensing process through the city, a majority said their comprehension of the situation was incomplete. "That's why we held this event. We needed to get this information out, to get other people in the same playing field and same level of engagement," Sobers says. "It was an idea born out of our own frustration at Tier 1 social equity applicants struggling to stay independent and not sell our license or do some payout."