Trump Opponents Need Your Help to Unlock More Lewd Video

Opponents of Donald Trump have launched a crowdfunding effort to raise cash that could cover the legal costs of unveiling more lewd video featuring the GOP presidential candidate.

Of course, critics are calling Trump's remarks from a recently revealed, 2005 "hot mic" video of the real estate investor cavorting with then-Access Hollywood host Billy Bush nothing less than a description of sexual assault. "Grab them by the pussy,” Trump says of women to whom he's attracted. "You can do anything."

Former producers of NBC's The Apprentice, which featured Trump as a hiring-and-firing mogul, hinted over the weekend that there's video of more vileness from the candidate on the cutting room floor. It was reported that people who worked on the show, however, signed contracts that would trigger $5 million fines for unauthorized media leaks.

And so a GoFundMe effort, the "Trump Sunlight Campaign," cropped up this week. It's an effort to raise that $5 million, and then some, so that anyone who leaks video won't have to worry about the bill.

"Recent developments have led many to believe that video footage of Donald Trump exists which proves that the person we have all come to know over the past year is not the person that he truly is — footage that reinforces what we have all just recently begun to see more clearly," organizers state.

"There are risks to releasing this footage, including a potential $5 million dollar lawsuit, other legal fees or adverse professional implications," they said. "This campaign hopes to raise the funds to pay those penalties and reward the whistleblower responsible with whatever remains to assist them as they move forward in their career."

For many of you, this is a just cause. But it might not be realistic.

Apprentice producer Mark Burnett and MGM said in a joint statement that the $5 million clause is a myth. On top of that, Burnett said he doesn't own the footage left on the cutting-room floor.

"MGM owns Mark Burnett’s production company and The Apprentice is one of its properties," according to the statement. "Despite reports to the contrary, Mark Burnett does not have the ability nor the right to release footage or other material from The Apprentice. Various contractual and legal requirements also restrict MGM’s ability to release such material. The recent claims that Mark Burnett has threatened anyone with litigation if they were to leak such material are completely and unequivocally false. To be clear, as previously reported in the press, which Mark Burnett has confirmed, he has consistently supported Democratic campaigns."

There's always the possibility that opponents raise so much money that Trump will just reenact the outtakes for compensation. He's always boasted that cash is king in his world.