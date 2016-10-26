Trump Gets New Star After His Walk of Fame Hallmark Is Ripped Out

Ted Soqui

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was replaced today after a man used a pick and sledgehammer early this morning to destroy it and remove the real estate mogul's name from the storied sidewalk on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Television news coverage showed Trump's star being replaced. The nonprofit Walk of Fame reported that it would take "several days of seasoning before it is polished," according to a statement. "During that time, it will be covered to protect it."

Asked if extra security would be assigned to the star, Walk of Fame vice president of media relations Ana Martinez said no. "Cameras and police are always in the area," she said.

A man who identified himself as James Otis apparently provided a video to TMZ in which he confesses to the vandalism and says police were quickly but unsuccessfully on his tail.

He says he has family members who have suffered from sexual abuse. About a dozen women have come forward in the last few weeks alleging that the presidential candidate touched them inappropriately at the least.

Otis, who describes himself as a "nonviolent activist" who's been arrested nearly 25 times, says he wanted to auction the star on Election Day and give the proceeds to the claimants. But it was destroyed, save for Trump's metallic name plate.

"I don't think Mr. Trump deserves that star any longer," Otis says. "I have an attorney, and I'm sure I will turn myself in shortly."

Police said they do not yet have anyone in custody.

Trump received the star in 2007 in recognition for his work producing Miss Universe pageants, according to the Walk of Fame. Stars are not awards, however. They're installed when a celebrity or his fans can pass certain hurdles with the Walk of Fame, including ensuring they have enough money for installation and upkeep.

Since he started his divisive campaign, Trump has seen his star subjected to multiple cases of vandalism. And in July, street artist Plastic Jesus erected a miniature border wall around the star to decry the GOP candidate's vow to build a "great wall" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

