This Week's Most Read News Stories: A Guilty Sheriff, Pride Becomes a Protest and More
|
Lee Baca announcing his resignation, Jan. 6, 2014
Scott L. / via Flickr
This week brought some big news for the City of Angels: L.A.'s former sheriff was found guilty of civil rights violations. In other news, Latina-owned businesses are expanding, and the L.A. Pride parade will switch gears to become more of a protest. Here are our most-read news stories of the week.
Former Sheriff Lee Baca Found Guilty of Thwarting FBI
The incident at the heart of the case against Baca happened in early 2011, when sheriff's officials discovered that feds had smuggled a phone to an inmate so he could snitch on jailers and their allegedly violent ways.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Selena fans at the Regent Theater in May
Samanta Helou/L.A. Weekly
Latina-Owned Businesses Are on the Rise in California, but a Wage Gap Remains
A new report on the "Economic Status of Latinas" found that the number of Latina-owned businesses in California skyrocketed 111 percent since the beginning of the Great Recession in 2007. But Latinas in Greater Los Angeles earned only 37 cents compared to a white man's dollar
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
Voter Turnout in Los Angeles' Local Election Wasn't Actually the Worst
Los Angeles went and had a little municipal election on March 7. That was followed closely, as it is every year, by an annual tradition: the wringing of the hands over our low voter turnout.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
L.A. Pride in 2015
Lina Lecaro/L.A. Weekly
L.A. Pride Parade Becomes a Protest March
"Instead of being a parade with floats, it's going to be a march," Pride organizer Brian Pendleton says. "That's really how L.A. Pride started in 1970."
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
